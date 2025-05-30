NEW YORK—The Hilton New York Fashion District has unveiled a new look as part of extensive property-wide renovations. Located in the heart of Manhattan’s Fashion District, the redesign of this 280-room hotel drew inspiration from the creative energy of a designer’s working studio.

“We designed every detail of this renovation with our guests in mind — those who come to New York to be inspired, energized, and connected to the city’s cultural pulse,” said Joseph D’Angelo, area general manager of the Hilton New York Fashion District. “From fashion-inspired art to reimagined common areas, this property refresh brings a unique, locally relevant experience to travelers seeking something beyond the ordinary, no matter where they are in our hotel.”

The property updates include a refresh of all guestrooms, public spaces, and meeting areas. Inspiration was drawn from the working studio of a fashion designer. The property is located near the Fashion Institute of Technology and blocks from Penn Station and Madison Square Garden. The hotel highlights the neighborhood’s heritage to life, from headboard wall coverings styled like fabric swatches and pattern cuts, to desks adorned with design sketches.

The theme carries into the hotel’s meeting spaces, now named the “Haute Hub” and “Runway.” Guests can also enjoy the rooftop bar, live music programming, and modern dining options, including the Sandbar Rooftop bar and Chelsea Table and Stage restaurant, in addition to city skyline views, a 24-hour fitness center, in-room dining, business center, and free high-speed Wi-Fi.

The Hilton New York Fashion District is managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. The renovation was managed by Aimbridge’s Design & Construction team, led by Denise Pickles, and brought to life by design firm Gensler.