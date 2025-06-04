BONITA SPRINGS, Florida—Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa announced that it will begin a multi-million-dollar renovation to its meeting and event spaces in mid-July. Expected to be completed in the early fall, the project will update the resort’s event capabilities.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce these reimagined spaces later this year, designed to inspire and connect,” said Rhett Wilson, director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa. “By capturing the essence of our serene natural setting, this project will enhance both the functionality and aesthetic appeal of the spaces with nods to our surrounding environment, offering an ideal backdrop to drive meaningful meetings and elegant event experiences.”

The renovation will include natural tones derived from the coastal setting of the area with a range of ocean blues, deep lush greens, and sandy beige accents. The meeting space will be outfitted with new carpeting, wall coverings, and artwork reflective of the Gulf-side location. Lighting fixtures will be updated to include a mesh chandelier reminiscent of a conch shell in Estero Ballroom, and Preciosa lighting installations with glasswork and silver accents throughout the additional spaces.

Additionally, the Calusa Ballroom Terrace will be updated to further provide outdoor event opportunities. The terrace will be outfitted with new pavers, lighting upgrades, and will include new integrated turf with redesigned landscaping.

The renovation will include the registration desk area, which will receive a new digital signage display bordered by custom wood millwork. The meeting space restrooms will also be refreshed with a new color palette of stone tones, greens, and blues with wooden vanities and modern fixtures.

This project comes after recent resort updates, including a full guestroom renovation in 2022, the newly designed Tarpon Bay restaurant and enhanced water park experience in 2023, and the debut of the renovated Tanglewood – A Southern Kitchen, a restaurant concept showcasing Southern-inspired cuisine, in 2024.

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa includes 82,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, such as the Belvedere Terrace; the Banyan Courtyard, a tropical garden with shady live oak trees and a circular fountain; and the Royal Palm and Cypress Courtyards, which both include lawns accented by palms.

Indoor spaces include the 14,000 square-foot Calusa Ballroom and Terrace, and the 7,000 square-foot Estero Ballroom and Terrace. The resort also offers several small land mid-sized spaces, including the Blue Heron and Great Egret rooms, both with floor-to-ceiling windows with tropical views, as well as The Cove private dining room at the resort’s fine dining restaurant, Tarpon Bay.

While on-site, groups can enjoy the resort’s private island, Big Hickory Island, which is part of the Estero Bay Ecological Preserve. Additionally, the resort partners with Global Works Events for off-site adventures including deep sea fishing, kayak excursions through the mangrove forests, catamaran and yacht tours, and historic trolley and bicycle tours of Downtown Naples.