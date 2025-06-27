COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nationwide Realty Investors announced that renovations are nearing completion at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center, a 20-acre hotel and event complex located in Lewis Center. In conjunction, the property will be rebranded to The Ohioan Hotel & Event Center later this summer.

“As is typical in the life cycle of all great hotels and event facilities, it was time for a comprehensive renovation and rebranding,” said Brian J. Ellis, president of Nationwide Realty Investors, the real estate development affiliate of Nationwide and owner of the hotel and event center. “Dating back to the 1950s, Nationwide acquired this site in what was considered a rural area. Today, there’s tremendous growth all around the hotel, including significant infrastructure improvements. The site just keeps getting better, and we’re thrilled to be enhancing the property to fit the exceptional location. The extensive work that’s underway will make this one of Ohio’s premier destinations.”

The newly completed event center renovations include modernized ballrooms, expanded pre-function and post-function spaces with improved connectivity, and a new private outdoor courtyard with multiple fireplaces connected to the ballroom.

“As Nationwide’s training activities have mostly shifted to our downtown headquarters location, we had the opportunity to open up the facility more widely to third-party events driving significant local, regional, and national conferences and business meetings, special events, weddings, and social gatherings of all sizes,” said Ellis. “The new Ohioan name is reflective of the facility’s history, rich character, and stately appeal, and the elevated facility and brand will anchor this location as a regional destination for Ohioans and beyond.”

Additional renovations underway include updates to the 193 guestrooms and suites, inspired by the property’s peaceful setting. The hotel will remain open throughout the phased renovations. The 2,000-square-foot pub will also be given a refresh later this fall as part of the new direction for the hotel and event center and giving guests yet another gathering space.

“This property has always had a stellar reputation, but our guests and long-time clients have often called it Columbus’ best kept secret – and that’s about to change,” said Kathyrn Burton, chief operating officer of Columbus Hospitality Management, the operations team that has managed the hotel and event center for nearly 15 years. “These renovations thoughtfully balance modern amenities with the property’s authentic and rich history, creating a perfect mix of timeless and elegant spaces, best-in-class technology and services, and an estate-inspired ambiance surrounded by nature where the walls seem to dissolve.”

As part of the renovations, Nationwide Realty Investors commissioned three Ohio-based artists to create original artworks for display throughout the event center. Visual artist Karen Rumora created original artwork that reflects the interior structure of plant life as a nod to Ohio’s ecosystem, on display in the grand entry and north lobby. Abstract painter Anna Sokol created The Golden Thread, a series of four canvases displayed along the main hallway, while abstract artist Marti Higgins created Changeling Field, a layered collage located in the south lobby.

“It was important to select local artists to create these original pieces for The Ohioan,” said Ellis. “It’s an Ohio destination, and our customers often have Ohio roots and connections, just like these talented artists. We’re extremely proud to have invested in local art by local artists for our Ohioan walls.”

The property has preserved its stately appeal while offering a new experience for guests with modernized facilities. The location’s walkable layout, multiple buildings, and flexible facilities, combined with its retreat-like environment and intentional landscaping for privacy, offer an alternative to traditional urban conference centers.