Wellness is increasingly important to travelers who want to keep up their routines while vacationing. Here are four ways hotel companies and brands are implementing wellness across their portfolios.

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is promoting wellness at several member properties across the United States. Travelers can choose from different experiences to connect and heal the mind, body, and spirit, including personalized spa treatments, healing rituals, organic dining options, and more.

Ennismore

Ennismore expanded its partnership with Therabody to introduce additional products to its hotels around the world, elevating its wellness experiences. Therabody offers an ecosystem of products that use technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery and blood flow, and increase range of motion.

The Ritz-Carlton

ESPA and The Ritz-Carlton announced the launch of a wellness concept called “Meaningful Wellness Journeys.” The concept, exclusive to The Ritz-Carlton, provides journeys designed for wellness, giving each guest the emotional and physical strength to adapt and cope with the stresses of everyday life, physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Thompson Hotels

Hyatt launched a new collaboration between Thompson Hotels and CorePower Yoga to offer a series of rooftop workout classes rooted in the mindfulness of yoga, designed to transform minds and bodies. Starting summer 2022, classes are available complimentary to Thompson Hotels guests at participating properties and accessible to CorePower Yoga members and locals.