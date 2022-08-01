Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley Completes Renovations

DALLAS—Remington Hotels in partnership with sister company Premier announced the completion of the renovations at the Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley. Remington will continue to operate the property, following Premier’s completion of renovations to the guestrooms. The two have elevated the hotel with designs and services that are characteristic of the respective firms.

Located between Silicon Valley and Napa Valley, the newly renovated Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley includes redesigned guestrooms and over 15,000 square feet of corporate meeting spaces. The property is the largest full-service Marriott in the area and is located less than two miles away from the Tesla headquarters and other corporate companies in the area including LAM Research, Stryker Medical, Seagate Corp., and Thermo Fisher. The hotel’s meeting spaces are suited for professional and social events while also providing amenities such as an indoor pool, fitness center, and dining options. With over 350 guestrooms, the property is also for large groups such as NFL and college football teams and tour groups.

“We are thrilled to bring Remington’s exceptional level of service to a hotel that is as modern as the technologies emerging from the neighboring companies,” said Sloan Dean, CEO and president of Remington Hotels. “Silicon Valley is a unique market, with a diverse clientele who travel to the region to experience both business and leisure. We look forward to supporting the hotel’s ownership in welcoming a variety of guests to experience the newly renovated property.”

The team at Premier partnered with Remington Hotels to reposition the hotel in the Fremont market with a new product offering. The property’s guestrooms match the surrounding area’s growing community. Premier drew inspiration from the city’s cultural hub whose influences are reflected in the hotel’s architectural furnishing, patterns, and chrome accents. A custom mural headboard showing mathematical equations and drawing inspiration from the area’s businesses serves as a statement piece in the guestrooms.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to continue building on and strengthening our relationship with Remington and Marriott Hotels,” said Franklin Pinerua, chief commercial officer of Premier. “Intentional design choices that reference the hotel’s neighboring companies will continue to attract the area’s advanced clientele, further establishing the property as the choice destination for Silicon Valley.”

Jon Kranock, general manager of the Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley, added, “We are so excited to announce the completion of an extensive renovation project at our Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley. The renovation, designed by Premier, incorporates the feel and vibe of our location in the heart of Silicon Valley. It is our pleasure to introduce the reimagined Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley to both travelers and the local community.”