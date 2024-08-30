AHLA: Industry Groups Celebrate National Hotel Employee Day

WASHINGTON—Hotel industry groups—including the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers (NABHOOD), and the Latino Hotel Association—will recognize National Hotel Employee Day throughout the weekend along with hoteliers across the country.

AHLA and the National Day Calendar established National Hotel Employee Day in 2022 to honor the nearly two million employees who work in the U.S. hotel industry. It is observed annually on September 1.

Every day in communities nationwide, hotel employees play a role in important life events, from wedding receptions to family reunions and vacations. Hotel employees keep guests safe, give back to their communities, and keep the U.S. travel and tourism industry running smoothly.

The hotel industry offers employees more than 200 different career paths, pay, and benefits, as well as opportunities for upward mobility. In 2024, hotels are expected to pay employees a record total of more than $123 billion in wages, salaries, and other compensation.

“The nearly two million people employed by America’s hotels are the heart and soul of this industry. Their talent and drive create memorable visits for millions of guests every year,” said AHLA Interim President and CEO Kevin Carey. “This National Hotel Employee Day, we thank them for their service and encourage others to explore a career in our vibrant and growing industry.”

“At AHLA Foundation, we support hotel employees at every step of their career to help them find a permanent home in our industry,” said AHLA Foundation President Anna Blue. “On National Hotel Employee Day and throughout the year, our work is to champion the hotel industry one career at a time.”

“AAHOA members are proud to employ over one million dedicated individuals across the nation, who are the driving force of the hospitality industry,” said AAHOA Chairman Miraj S. Patel. “The hoteliers we represent know firsthand that this industry only succeeds because of the commitment of staff who work directly with guests. Today and every day, we honor their unwavering commitment to excellence, their role in creating unforgettable guest experiences, and their significant contributions to our communities.”

“We put a high value on the professionals who make this industry thrive day in and day out, and we hope everyone finds time to thank the hotel employees that create warm, welcoming stays all around the country,” said NABHOOD President, CEO, and Founder Andy Ingraham. “Our industry only succeeds when our staff succeeds.”

“At the heart of hospitality are people who care, and we’re so glad to work with so many warmhearted professionals who have made a career in our industry,” said Latino Hotel Association President and CEO Lynette Montoya. “On this third annual National Hotel Employee Day, let’s take a moment to appreciate the hard work hotel employees do every day.”