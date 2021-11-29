Curator Adds Eight Lifestyle Properties from Davidson to its Portfolio

BETHESDA, Maryland—Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (Curator) announced the addition of eight lifestyle hotels and resorts from Davidson Hospitality Group (Davidson) to its rapidly growing portfolio. These hotels will access Curator’s best-in-class operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology to improve operating performance while benefitting from the enhanced relationships with other Curator member hotels and resorts.
“We are thrilled to add these unique hotels and resorts to Curator’s growing portfolio,” said John Belden, chairman and CEO of Davidson Hospitality Group. “Curator’s owner-centric offerings combined with Davidson’s best-in-class management will enhance the profitability and performance of these properties while also enabling new product, service, and technology offerings from the Curator platform.”
Davidson Hospitality Group’s mission to provide hospitality, value for its property owners, and service to guests while managing a select group of brands aligns with Curator’s values. The Davidson-managed hotels will have the ability to leverage the support and resources Curator offers while maintaining the operator’s mission.
“Davidson is one of the leading management companies in the hotel industry, so we are excited they have chosen to partner with Curator,” said Jennifer Barnwell, president of Curator. “These eight unique hotels and resorts incorporate local flare while also offering the experiences lifestyle guests are seeking. Curator’s broad array of services and partnerships will support and enhance Davidson’s creative and detailed operating focus that they are known for in the hotel industry.”
The newest Curator Hotel & Resort Collection member properties include:
- Amara Cay Resort (Islamorada, Florida): Amara Cay Resort is anchored in the atmosphere that makes Islamorada the Sport Fishing Capital of the world. Reflecting the tranquility of the Upper Keys, Amara Cay Resort blends recreation with relaxation.
- Grand Hotel (Mackinac Island, Michigan): Located on Northern Michigan’s Mackinac Island, the Grand Hotel nods to old-world hospitality. The landmark hotel has been welcoming guests since 1887 and continues to embrace its history with enhancements and traditions.
- Hotel Viking (Newport, Rhode Island): In Newport’s Historic Hill neighborhood, Hotel Viking opened to the public almost a century ago. From the original key boxes behind the front desk to the 1926 brass letterbox in the Lobby, the Newport hotel offers a combination of comfortable and modern amenities.
- La Siesta Resort & Marina (Islamorada, Florida): Situated along the Overseas Highway, La Siesta Resort embraces the Florida atmosphere.
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort (Hollywood, Florida): Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort is a destination resort and entertainment complex on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. With an array of amenities and hospitality, service, and attention to detail, the resort is the setting for guests to enjoy island escapism.
- Pelican Cove Resort & Marina (Islamorada, Florida): Pelican Cove Resort evokes the sense of an island with 63 rooms and suites on the water, as well as an outdoor pool, saltwater lagoon, cabana bar and café, marina, water sports, and fishing charters.
- Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina (Islamorada, Florida): Located on a private beach, the Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina at Holiday Isle (aka PCI for short) features 151 guestrooms and suites. The refreshed Postcard Inn blends the retro feel of a beach vacation with modern amenities and furnishings.
- The Ryder (Charleston, South Carolina): The Ryder celebrates the destination’s history while ushering in a new era with its modern aesthetic, accommodations, and lobby and public spaces. In keeping with southern hospitality, service delivers a feeling of welcoming.