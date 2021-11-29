Curator Adds Eight Lifestyle Properties from Davidson to its Portfolio

BETHESDA, Maryland—Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (Curator) announced the addition of eight lifestyle hotels and resorts from Davidson Hospitality Group (Davidson) to its rapidly growing portfolio. These hotels will access Curator’s best-in-class operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology to improve operating performance while benefitting from the enhanced relationships with other Curator member hotels and resorts.

“We are thrilled to add these unique hotels and resorts to Curator’s growing portfolio,” said John Belden, chairman and CEO of Davidson Hospitality Group. “Curator’s owner-centric offerings combined with Davidson’s best-in-class management will enhance the profitability and performance of these properties while also enabling new product, service, and technology offerings from the Curator platform.”

Davidson Hospitality Group’s mission to provide hospitality, value for its property owners, and service to guests while managing a select group of brands aligns with Curator’s values. The Davidson-managed hotels will have the ability to leverage the support and resources Curator offers while maintaining the operator’s mission.

“Davidson is one of the leading management companies in the hotel industry, so we are excited they have chosen to partner with Curator,” said Jennifer Barnwell, president of Curator. “These eight unique hotels and resorts incorporate local flare while also offering the experiences lifestyle guests are seeking. Curator’s broad array of services and partnerships will support and enhance Davidson’s creative and detailed operating focus that they are known for in the hotel industry.”

The newest Curator Hotel & Resort Collection member properties include: