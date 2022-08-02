Wyndham Grand Expands Brand With Grandover Resort & Spa

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the expansion of its flagship Wyndham Grand brand, adding Greensboro’s Grandover Resort & Spa to its global portfolio.

Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel, offers guests a secluded retreat just minutes from downtown Greensboro. Nestled on 1,600 wooded acres, the 244-room resort has two 18-hole golf courses, a spa, tennis courts, a fitness center, fine dining, and more than 45,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. The resort is also the official host hotel for the Wyndham Championship.

“Grandover Resort & Spa is a spectacular property that masterfully captures the essence of what makes every stay with Wyndham Grand so special,” said Jurgen Schafers, Wyndham Grand group vice president and brand leader. “Elevated yet approachable, personable yet polished, it caters to travelers with welcoming, tailored experiences that allow them to make the most of every moment. It’s a tremendous addition to the Wyndham Grand brand and one we know guests, particularly those with a passion for golf, are absolutely going to love.”

Advertisement

Guests of Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel, will begin seeing nods to the hotel’s brand affiliation with full integration into Wyndham’s loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards, expected later this Fall. Once integrated, guests will be able to earn points on qualified resort stays and redeem them for free nights or an array of other rewards.

Through its affiliation with Wyndham Grand, Grandover will also become the newest hotel to join The Meetings Collection, Wyndham’s collection of hotels and resorts in meetings destinations across the United States. Elevating Wyndham’s support of meeting planners, The Meetings Collection delivers a streamlined way for organizers to source and book resorts while receiving competitive rates and rewards.

“As a proud partner of the Wyndham Championship, this move is a natural evolution of Grandover’s longstanding relationship with Wyndham,” said Kelly Harrill, executive vice president of hospitality at Koury Corporation. “Wyndham is known the world over not only for its iconic brands but what is arguably one of the most compelling rewards programs in our industry today. Being able to tap into the program’s more than 95 million enrolled members, as well as best-in-class technology, sales, and distribution platforms, all while maintaining the individuality, character, and charm that is the Grandover, made the decision to align with Wyndham Grand an easy one.”

As a Wyndham Grand hotel, Grandover Resort & Spa joins a growing brand portfolio of nearly 70 upper-upscale hotels located in destinations around the world, including Shanghai, Istanbul, Doha, Salzburg, and Orlando. Approachable by design, hotels are known for their locales, architecture, and service.