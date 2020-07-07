Hyatt Expands Thompson Hotels With Six Projects in Georgia and Texas

CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation is continuing to grow the Thompson Hotels brand throughout the Southern United States with deals for two new properties—Thompson Savannah and Thompson Buckhead—expected to open in Georgia in 2021. Marking the brand’s entry into the state, these projects will join four other Thompson hotels already under development in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin, Texas. These six new properties are expected to join Thompson’s nine hotels across the United States and Mexico, many of which have resumed operations and are welcoming back guests.
Hyatt acquired the Thompson brand as part of its acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality—a lifestyle hotel management company with a collection of brands, properties, and a global development pipeline—in 2018.
“We are excited to announce the future openings of six new Thompson hotels in Georgia and Texas, which, together with Thompson Nashville, will bolster the brand’s presence in the Southern U.S.,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, Hyatt’s director of global lifestyle brands. “In this new and uncharted era of travel, we recognize the importance of unique, lifestyle-driven hotels that inspire travelers seeking refined and evocative experiences. We look forward to inviting our guests to rediscover southern hospitality through the tailored lens of the Thompson Hotels brand—celebrating the rich culinary, music, and artistic foundations of the South through exceptional service, crafted design, and an elevated social scene.”
The following six hotels will join the Thompson Hotels portfolio, which recently introduced the 225-room Thompson Washington D.C. on January 8, 2020, and will include the previously announced 190-room Thompson Hollywood, set to debut in 2021 in the Vinyl District.
1Thompson Savannah | Opening Mid-2021
Thompson Savannah, scheduled to open in summer 2021, will bring together the city’s colorful past and present with a design that combines historic architectural details and contemporary flair. Developed by Atlanta-based Regent Partners as part of the mixed-use Eastern Wharf project—adjacent to the city’s historic center and on the banks of the Savannah River—the 193-room property is being designed by Dallas-based firm Studio 11 and will include 21 suites with wraparound balconies. From the parquet tile flooring of the lobby to the use of jewel tones and botanical patterns throughout both the common areas and guestrooms, the hotel’s design will be inspired by the flora of a city famous for its many green spaces, while staying true to the mid-century modern aesthetic that has become a signature of the Thompson Hotels brand.
The property will have a lobby bar and lounge, a three-meal restaurant, and a rooftop bar with an outdoor area overlooking the city skyline. A grand staircase in the lobby will connect guests to a pool deck with a lap pool, fire features, and private daybeds and cabanas. In the guestrooms, focal oversized art pieces over the headboards will feature local artists as part of a program developed in conjunction with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Meeting and events spaces will include two meeting rooms, a boardroom, a divisible ballroom, and a poolside living room with an exterior patio.
2Thompson Buckhead | Opening Late 2021
Thompson Buckhead is also being developed by Regent Partners and is scheduled to open in late 2021. The hotel’s home in the Buckhead Village area will offer a more residential setting. Designed by Studio 11, the property will have a jewel-box bar, works by local artists on display, and greenery throughout. The 201 guestrooms, including 32 suites, will have chevron-patterned wood floors with area rugs, marble mosaic-tiled bathrooms, and large walk-in showers. The penthouse-level Thompson Suite will include a spacious kitchen, glass-enclosed dining room, and master suite that includes a wet-room with a steam shower and soaking tub.
Beyond the lobby bar, the property will also have a signature, three-meal restaurant, an indoor/outdoor rooftop bar and lounge with city views, and a variety of meeting spaces totaling more than 10,000 square feet, including an outdoor pre-function patio. The hotel’s rooftop pool will include a pool bar serving light fare and drinks, as well as private cabanas.
3Thompson Dallas | Opening November 2020
Slated to open in fall 2020 and being developed by Todd Interests, the 219-room Thompson Dallas will be located downtown in the 52-story First National Bank Towe. Billed as The National, the architectural design for the project is being led by Dallas firm Merriman Anderson Architects, which is restoring many of the 1961 building’s original elements, including historic marble from the Parthenon quarry. Contemporary furniture and works of art by local, national, and international artists will complement the building’s historic touches.
Highlights of the hotel will include a signature restaurant on the 49th floor, a 50th-floor observation deck, two rooftop restaurant and bar concepts, and an infinity-edge pool, six-treatment-room spa, fitness center, and yoga and pet parks on the ninth floor. The two penthouse-level Thompson Suites will measure more than 2,200 square feet each and offer city views from the 49th floor. Thompson Dallas will also offer 22,000 square feet of meeting and function space, including a 14,000-square-foot ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows.
4Thompson San Antonio | Opening November 2020
Scheduled to open in November 2020, Thompson San Antonio will be a 162-room hotel located in a mixed-use development on the banks of the San Antonio River and steps from the city’s River Walk. Complete with 28 suites and two penthouses—all with soaking tubs, full wet bars, and views of Texas Hill Country—the property will also have a full-service spa, a restaurant from a local chef, a 20th-floor rooftop bar with panoramic views of downtown, and more than 5,000 square feet of interior event space with natural light, including a 4,000-square-foot ballroom.
Situated in the city’s Arts District neighborhood across the river from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, the Thompson San Antonio and The Arts Residences development is being led by Houston-based DC Partners and San Antonio’s Universal Service Group. Powers Brown Architecture, a Houston-based firm, is the architect for the property, working in collaboration with Guadalajara-based interior design firm Amass & G, whose credits include Thompson Hotels’ The Cape resort in Cabo San Lucas.
5Thompson Austin | Opening Mid-2021
Scheduled to open in spring 2021, Thompson Austin will be located downtown in the music and entertainment district in a new mixed-use development from Magellan Development Group, Geolo Capital, and Wanxiang America Real Estate Group. The hotel’s look will be a celebration of brutalist modern design with statement concrete walls and custom, handcrafted fixtures and details that accentuate the materiality of elements like polished stone and blackened steel. This brutalist aesthetic will be contrasted by lush greenery, soft leathers, and other tactile materials.
The architect of the 212-room property is bKL Architecture, with interiors by Simeone Deary Design Group, both based in Chicago. The hotel will house on its ground level an Austin outpost of a Savannah restaurant concept, with design by Parts and Labor Design out of New York City. A fourth-floor amenity deck under the design helm of Los Angeles’ Studio Collective will include two bars, a pool, and private event space, with more than 12,000 square feet of interior space and more than 13,000 square feet of exterior space. The hotel will also offer traditional meeting and function space on its second floor, including a 3,500-square-foot grand ballroom, a junior ballroom, and three meeting rooms.
6Thompson Houston | Opening 2023
Thompson Houston is scheduled to open in 2023. The 170-room hotel located close to downtown Houston is being developed by DC Partners and Tianqing Real Estate Development. The hotel will be part of The Allen, a mixed-use development facing Buffalo Bayou Park, which will include high-end shops, restaurants, and other amenities.