Hyatt Expands Thompson Hotels With Six Projects in Georgia and Texas

CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation is continuing to grow the Thompson Hotels brand throughout the Southern United States with deals for two new properties—Thompson Savannah and Thompson Buckhead—expected to open in Georgia in 2021. Marking the brand’s entry into the state, these projects will join four other Thompson hotels already under development in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin, Texas. These six new properties are expected to join Thompson’s nine hotels across the United States and Mexico, many of which have resumed operations and are welcoming back guests.

Hyatt acquired the Thompson brand as part of its acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality—a lifestyle hotel management company with a collection of brands, properties, and a global development pipeline—in 2018.

“We are excited to announce the future openings of six new Thompson hotels in Georgia and Texas, which, together with Thompson Nashville, will bolster the brand’s presence in the Southern U.S.,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, Hyatt’s director of global lifestyle brands. “In this new and uncharted era of travel, we recognize the importance of unique, lifestyle-driven hotels that inspire travelers seeking refined and evocative experiences. We look forward to inviting our guests to rediscover southern hospitality through the tailored lens of the Thompson Hotels brand—celebrating the rich culinary, music, and artistic foundations of the South through exceptional service, crafted design, and an elevated social scene.”

The following six hotels will join the Thompson Hotels portfolio, which recently introduced the 225-room Thompson Washington D.C. on January 8, 2020, and will include the previously announced 190-room Thompson Hollywood, set to debut in 2021 in the Vinyl District.