MALDIVES—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced a partnership with Roxy-Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd to introduce its Vignette Collection brand to the Maldives. The conversion deal will see Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, a 50-key villa resort on the island of Kudafunafaru, join IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in December 2024 after refurbishment under the Vignette Collection brand.

Chris Anklin, senior director, development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts said, “We’re proud that our first collaboration with Roxy-Pacific brings the Vignette Collection brand to the Maldives in beautiful Noonu Atoll—a destination renowned for its abundant sea life and more than 30 outstanding dive spots. It will be a fantastic boutique resort, delivering unforgettable stays and offering the brand’s promise of weaving responsibility, community, and locality together to make a positive impact on its surroundings.

“This adds to the record conversion activities IHG enjoyed in the first half of this year—representing 41 percent of openings and 55 percent of signings globally across most of our brand portfolio. Throughout this region, more than half of our signings are now conversions, which is a testament to the attractiveness of our brands, the strength of IHG’s enterprise platform, and our ability to convert and rebrand in short time frames.

“As we gear up to our December launch, we look forward to welcoming guests to Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection—our fifth IHG property in the Maldives—as the Vignette Collection brand joins Six Senses, InterContinental, and Holiday Inn in a broad portfolio of experiences with a stay for every guest and every occasion.”

Chris Teo, deputy CEO and executive director, Roxy-Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd, “Maldives is a bucket list travel destination with enduring appeal, which is enjoying strong and consistent demand. It has set its sights on a two million arrival target this year—a 10 percent increase on 2023—as it positions itself as a leading sustainable tourism location, and we’re providing an idyllic getaway from which travelers can explore its many wonders.

“We know our guests seek meaningful and authentic stay experiences as they embed themselves in local cultures and connect with the communities around them. As part of a quickly growing brand family, Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection will retain its distinctive identity, supported by IHG’s scale and IHG One Rewards loyalty program. Together with IHG, we look forward to providing guests with an elevated resort experience that will inspire them to stay longer and discover the natural wonders around them.”

Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection is a 45-minute seaplane ride from Male International Airport or a 40-minute flight to Maafaru Domestic Airport, followed by a 15-minute speed boat ride to the island.

With a land area of almost 90,000 square meters, it includes 30 overwater villas and 20 beachfront villas, most of which have a private pool. With the smallest villa at 175 square meters, the property has some of the largest villas in the Maldives. Facilities include two restaurants and bars, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a spa, a retail outlet, and a diving and watersports center.

IHG launched Vignette Collection in August 2021 to offer a different price point to the upscale conversion brand voco and complement its existing Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio. The brand has grown globally to 18 open hotels, including Convent Square Lisbon, Vignette Collection in Portugal; The Halyard Liverpool, Vignette Collection in the United Kingdom; Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok, Vignette Collection; Dinso Resort & Villas Phuket, Vignette Collection in Thailand; Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort in the United Arab Emirates; and Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley in Australia.