The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad Opens

BETHESDA, Maryland—The Ritz-Carlton announced the opening of The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, debuting in Manhattan. In the North of Madison Square Park neighborhood, the newly constructed hotel and residences developed by New York-based Flag Luxury Group brings the brand’s service to one of the city’s emerging districts.

“The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad represents a milestone moment in the evolution of The Ritz-Carlton brand,” said Donna McNamara, vice president and global brand leader for The Ritz-Carlton. “With an exquisite design that blends the best of the brand and the destination, combined with the finest amenities, culinary offerings, and highly personalized service, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad delivers an experience tailored to today’s luxury guest. I know that travelers and locals alike will enjoy settling into Nubeluz, our rooftop bar, for spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline.”

The hotel takes its place within the city as one of the tallest buildings in NoMad, a nexus of art, entertainment, fashion, and technology. Design teams including Rafael Viñoly Architects, Rockwell Group, Lazaro Rosa-Violan Studio, Martin Brudnizki, and SUSSURUS International deliver a contemporary design that pays homage to the hotel’s location in the city’s Flower District. An art collection by art curator, Culture Corps, and Founding Partner Yvonne Force Villareal includes local artists Pat Steir, Ross Bleckner, and Donald Baechler. Seasonal floral installations throughout the hotel create a welcoming experience for guests visiting the neighborhood.

“For our fifth hotel under The Ritz-Carlton brand, we were inspired by the brand’s rich history and legacy of unwavering commitment to excellence. We married the genuine refined service that The Ritz-Carlton is known for with the kitchen of humanitarian and Michelin-starred Chef José Andrés for the next generation of a hotel luxury experience,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, president of Flag Luxury Group.

The hotel’s 250 guestrooms include 19 suites, with an additional 16 one and two-bedroom penthouse residences. The guestrooms and public spaces all show floral expressions such as natural elements and textures that reflect the curvature of petals alongside accents and lines, which echo New York City’s verticality and city grid. Inspired by residential-style living, guestrooms have furnishings and a neutral color palette that allow the living spaces to take center stage. The 2,100 square foot Ritz-Carlton Suite, located on the hotel’s 37th floor, has a private wellness room complete with a Peloton bike, separate living and dining areas, a media room, a 194 square foot walk-in closet, and a service entrance. All guestrooms include bathroom amenities by Diptyque.

The hotel’s food and beverage partnership is helmed by Michelin-starred chef José Andrés. On the ground floor of the hotel, Zaytinya offers a mezze menu and cocktails inspired by Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines, designed by Rockwell Group.

An addition to New York’s nightlife scene, Nubeluz is located on the hotel’s rooftop. It offers a menu of classic and signature cocktails, light bites, and Tablas where guests can build boards of jamon, queso, and embutidos. The rooftop is designed by Martin Brudnizk.

Located on the first floor of The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, The Lobby Lounge and Bar serve morning pastries and coffee, an afternoon glass of champagne, or nightcap in the evening. In addition, the Bazaar by José Andrés will make its New York debut in late 2022.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad offers a range of amenities designed to complement a personalized guest experience. Guests staying on the Club Level can enjoy access to the Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge. The hotel also has a 6,800-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa and Fitness Center, including eight treatment rooms and separate sauna and steam rooms. For intimate gatherings, celebrations, or corporate functions, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad also features 10,000 square feet of meeting space, including a private outdoor terrace with all banquet and catering culinary offerings also overseen by Andrés.

“I am honored to be leading a talented team of ladies and gentlemen as we open our doors to guests and locals alike in this everchanging and dynamic community,” said Bastian Germer, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad. “We are excited to bring Manhattan a quintessential, yet freshly re-imagined, New York experience.”