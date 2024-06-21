TPG Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation’s premier hospitality management firms, announced the completion of a transformative guestroom refresh project at the Newport Beach Hotel & Suites in Newport, Rhode Island. The refresh is the first phase of a multi-phase renovation project planned for the property.

The interior design makeover encompasses reimagining the guestroom experience, from new bathrooms and select furnishings to carpets and wall coverings. Guests can expect to rest easy in plush bedding surrounded by a sophisticated coastal ambiance accentuated by curated local art.

“We are delighted to unveil the results of our guest room refresh project,” said Alexandra Mola, the general manager of Newport Beach Hotel & Suites. “With Phase One complete, we are one step closer to realizing our vision of offering travelers a sophisticated stay that perfectly balances modern amenities with the timeless allure of Newport’s coastal heritage.”

The property’s onsite restaurant, the Ocean Bar and Grille, has returned with a revitalized, curated menu offering light bites and refreshing craft cocktails. The restaurant will also offer convenient and complimentary grab-and-go breakfast options. Other property amenities at Newport Beach Hotel & Suites include a heated indoor pool, spa services, bicycle rentals, beach chair and umbrella rentals, and Rhode Island’s only hotel with a hot tub on its rooftop deck. The property is part of the Intera Collection, TPG Hotels & Resorts’ independent, boutique, and soft branded division.