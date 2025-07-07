NEW YORK—Hawkins Way Capital announced its acquisition of the former 492-key Holiday Inn by IHG, located in Manhattan’s Financial District. The property will be managed by FCL Management.

“This acquisition reflects Hawkins Way’s focus on investing in out-of-favor assets feeling post-COVID-19 effects with strong potential,” said Joshua Bird, partner at Hawkins Way Capital. “Located in the heart of Manhattan’s Financial District, the property offers substantial opportunity, and we look forward to strategically repositioning it.”

The property paused traditional hotel operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently served as temporary housing, before being acquired by Hawkins Way Capital for strategic redevelopment. The firm plans to reposition the asset through targeted renovations, including cosmetic upgrades to all guestrooms and corridors. Designed to accommodate approximately 650 beds, the reimagined property will also see the conversion of former hotel amenity areas into functional shared spaces such as a communal kitchen and dining area, laundry rooms, lounges, study spaces, and a fitness center.