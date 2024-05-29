TPG Hotels & Resorts to Manage Two Washington, D.C. Hotels

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced it has been selected to manage two upscale independent properties in Washington, D.C. The Glover Park Hotel and The Graham Hotel, both located in the Georgetown neighborhood, will be managed within the INTERA Collection by TPG Hotel and Resorts.

“These exceptional assets are set to redefine upscale hospitality by offering unparalleled experiences that embody the history and uniqueness of their surroundings,” said Ben Perelmuter, president of TPG Hotels & Resorts. “We look forward to deploying our sophisticated management systems, strategic marketing, and robust revenue management strategies to enhance the value of the assets and drive performance ahead of their competitive set in the market. Adding these properties into our growing portfolio of third-party managed assets aligns perfectly with our strategy to seek high-quality third-party management opportunities for both branded and non-branded independent assets throughout the United States.”

The Graham Hotel offers 57 guestrooms and suites, some with private decks and terraces. It offers access to downtown Washington, D.C., the Potomac River, M Street, Washington Harbor, and the National Mall. Guests can explore the attractions, shops, restaurants, bars, and scenery D.C. has to offer. Alex Speakeasy and Craft Cocktail Cellar presents a modern cocktail menu, small bites, and telephone-themed décor that honors Alexander Graham Bell. This venue is accessible only using a keyless entry code.

The Glover Park Hotel has 154 rooms and is a boutique destination with Washington, D.C. history. Offering views of the Capitol Building and the Washington Monument, the property is located in a residential neighborhood close to Embassy Row. It is a short distance from many landmarks, including the National Mall, the Smithsonian Zoo, the National Monument, and the White House. The property has a fitness center, spa, approximately 1,800 square feet of meeting space for smaller meetings, a rooftop bar, and Glover Park Grill.

TPG Hotels & Resorts has decades-long market experience managing multiple branded and non-branded hotels in Washington, D.C. and the surrounding areas. Earlier this year, the firm was also selected to manage The Hotel Nell Union Market at the entrance to the famous Union Market District.