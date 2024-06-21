Hilton Set to Reach 300 Hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America

Following a record-breaking year of growth, Hilton underscored its commitment to the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) during a visit by President and CEO Chris Nassetta in which he met with industry leaders, ownership groups, partners, and team members across Argentina, Peru, Colombia, and Costa Rica. In 2023, Hilton opened nearly 20 new hotels and ended the year with 4,000 rooms added in the market, more than in any other year in the company’s history. Sustained positive momentum is expected as Hilton continues to implement its growth strategy and aggressively expands across the region with the goal of surpassing 300 open hotels in the next three years.

“I have always loved visiting our teams in the Caribbean and Latin America, and Hilton’s transformation across the region is an incredible example of the power of our hospitality. Over the last decade, we have tripled our presence to 225 hotels in our CALA portfolio,” said Chris Nassetta, president & CEO, Hilton. “Now, with more than half of our pipeline in the region under construction, we are on track to open our 300th hotel in just a few years. This expansion is the result of our team’s winning growth strategy and deep knowledge of the market, the vision and confidence of our valued partners, and our team members’ dedication to creating unforgettable stays for all our guests.”

Hilton celebrated its three-fold growth in the Caribbean and Latin America over the past decade adding nine new countries and territories and launching seven new brands. Building on its 225 open hotels welcoming travelers today, the company has a robust pipeline of more than 100 hotels and plans to enter seven new countries and territories in the next few years, including Bermuda and Paraguay in 2024. The company also looks forward to introducing two new brands: Spark by Hilton, which is redefining the economy segment with a premium product offering, and Home2 Suites by Hilton, an award-winning extended-stay hotel concept.

Doubling Down on Growth in the Region

The visit kicked off in Argentina, where Hilton debuted more than 20 years ago when it opened the renowned Hilton Buenos Aires in Puerto Madero. Today, the company welcomes travelers at 10 hotels and expects to double its footprint in the coming years.

In Peru, the team visited DoubleTree by Hilton Lima San Isidro, which opened in January 2024, and Hilton Garden Inn Lima Miraflores. With 11 hotels open and seven more on the horizon, Hilton continues to expand its presence in the country.

In Colombia, Hilton executives met with ownership groups to discuss the future of the country’s tourism sector at Hilton Bogota Corferias. Colombia is one of Hilton’s largest markets in the CALA region with 23 open hotels and additional projects in the pipeline, including the first Tru by Hilton branded hotel in the country set to open in Cali later this year.

The executive visit culminated at the site of the highly anticipated Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique which will create a new benchmark for barefoot luxury uniquely blending Costa Rica’s “Pura Vida” lifestyle with Waldorf Astoria’s sophistication and personalized service when it opens in late 2024. Hilton continues to grow in Costa Rica with 10 open hotels, including the recently debuted Hilton Garden Inn San Jose Airport, the brand’s 1000th hotel across the globe, and newly signed Heredia Stadium Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, marking the debut of the brand in Costa Rica.

Hilton’s impressive growth is prevalent across the region, reflecting the power of the company’s award-winning brands and its ability to meet the demands of leisure and business travelers.

In Mexico, Hilton’s largest market with more than 90 hotels open, the portfolio is poised to continue growing with more than 30 hotels in the pipeline.

With six hotels in operation in the Dominican Republic and more than 10 in development, Hilton plans to nearly triple its footprint in the country with notable openings including the new-build, 502-room Zemi Miches All-inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton set to open in late 2024.

Brazil will continue to be a top priority for the company and over the next three years, Hilton plans to introduce two new brands in the country, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Motto by Hilton, and debut the first Hilton branded residences with the opening of Qoya Residences Curitiba, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Celebrating the Light and Warmth of Hospitality

Nassetta also joined hundreds of team members at Hilton Buenos Aires and Hilton Pilar in Argentina, Hilton Lima Miraflores in Peru, and Hilton Bogota Corferias in Colombia to celebrate the company’s award-winning culture, which made history in 2023 as the #1 World’s Best Workplace and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work throughout the region. In 2024, Hilton earned the #1 spot in Peru and Uruguay, a recognition it has obtained for three consecutive years, and also ranked #1 in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean for the second year in a row. Additionally, Hilton was listed as the #2 best workplace in Argentina and Panama and holds the spot as the leading hospitality company in Latin America.

“We take pride in being the No.1 World’s Best Workplace and we remain committed to building a strong culture for our more than 26,000 Hilton team members throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, and our nearly 469,000 team members around the world,” Nassetta said. “Our hospitality has been a transformative force for good for more than a century, and our robust pipeline in the CALA region has the potential to create thousands of new jobs in the coming years, creating progress and prosperity for all.”

In the last five years, Hilton properties have added more than 8,500 local jobs throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, and the company estimates its regional workforce will grow by approximately 30 percent in the next few years as new hotels open across the region.