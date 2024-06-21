Red Roof announced the opening of the Red Roof Inn Stroudsburg at 100 Park Ave in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Owner 100 Park Ave LLC invested $500,000 into renovations at the property, which encompassed new exterior paint; updated guestroom bathrooms, including new bathtubs, flooring, sinks, and faucets; renovated guestrooms, including new bedding, furniture, and flooring; and new lobby furniture.

Conveniently located off US Highway 209 in Stroudsburg’s entertainment district, the 58-room Red Roof Inn Stroudsburg offers guests free Wi-Fi, free expanded cable, free coffee in the lobby, a coin laundry, and a snack center.

Red Roof Inn Stroudsburg is a pet-friendly hotel.

The hotel is located near a number of area landmarks and destinations, including Shawnee Mountain Ski Area, Camelback Ski Resort, Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Lafayette College, Pocono International Raceway, and Jack Frost Ski Resort. Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) is a short drive away.