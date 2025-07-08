Industry NewsStonebridge Announces Addition of Marriott Saddle Brook to Its Managed Portfolio
Stonebridge Announces Addition of Marriott Saddle Brook to Its Managed Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Marriott Saddle Brook
Photo Credit: Marriott Saddle Brook

DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge announced the addition of the 244-room Marriott Saddle Brook in New Jersey to its full-service managed portfolio. The addition reflects Stonebridge’s strategy to expand its portfolio in key gateway and suburban markets.

Owned by Victory Worldwide LLC, the Marriott Saddle Brook recently completed a comprehensive renovation. The updated hotel, with total ADA compliance, now offers refreshed guestrooms, a reimagined restaurant and bar, an upgraded M Club lounge, a new Grab & Go amenity, new conference rooms, an updated fitness center, and over 4,000 square feet of flexible event space between the Atrium and banquet halls that can accommodate over 450 people.

“We are excited to welcome the Marriott Saddle Brook to the Stonebridge family,” said Rob Smith, president and chief executive officer, Stonebridge. “This property holds a unique place in Marriott’s history, and with its thoughtful renovation and strategic location near New York City, we see great potential to deliver strong performance and exceptional guest service.”

Situated 20 miles from New York City, the Marriott Saddle Brook offers convenient access to corporate hubs and regional attractions. Nearby destinations include the Meadowlands Sports Complex, home to MetLife Stadium and the American Dream Mall, along with Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, and HMH Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Fairleigh Dickinson University, and Great Falls Park. Marriott Saddle Brook is also located 25 minutes from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and 20 minutes from Secaucus Junction Rail Station.

“The successful completion of this multi-million dollar renovation marks an exciting new chapter for the Marriott Saddle Brook. From the moment guests enter the reimagined lobby, they’re welcomed into a vibrant, modern space that sets the tone for a refreshed and elevated experience throughout their stay,” said Anil K. Monga, chief executive officer, Victory Worldwide LLC. “Partnering with Stonebridge ensures that the property is positioned to thrive in today’s competitive hospitality landscape while honoring its legacy.”

Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Hampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport
Peachtree Launches Debt-Free DST in Avondale, Arizona
