Industry NewsConferences and EventsEvent Coverage: TPG Hotels & Resorts Added Nearly 30 Third-Party Management Contracts...
Industry NewsConferences and Events

Event Coverage: TPG Hotels & Resorts Added Nearly 30 Third-Party Management Contracts in 2022

By LODGING Staff

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced they added nearly 30 new third-party management contracts in 2022.

“Owners are facing challenges today like never before and are looking to cycle-tested management companies like TPG to provide operational excellence and help increase overall profitability to maximize the values of their investments,” said Tim Muir, chief development officer, TPG Hotels & Resorts. “We are extremely bullish moving into 2023; we’re currently in numerous conversations with single-asset and portfolio owners regarding third-party management opportunities, and TPG has the people, resources, experience, technology, and track record to deliver results.”

During 2022, TPG’s new management assignments spanned from full-service hotels like the Kimpton Overland Airport Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, to independent properties located in the Florida Keys and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Specific examples of TPG’s 2022 management assignments included: Kimpton Monaco Inner Harbor—Baltimore, Maryland; Courtyard by Marriott—St. Petersburg, Florida; Holiday Inn Express—Gaffney, South Carolina; Fisher Inn Resort & Marina—Islamorada, Florida, and the Chatham Wayside Inn—Chatham, Massachusetts.

“We are seeing a strong demand for operational experience by hotel owners,” said Mike Marshall, president, TPG Hotels & Resorts. “Owners are engaging TPG to help achieve investment and profitability objectives in this time of economic uncertainty. In today’s environment, successful hotel operation relies heavily on time-tested strategies combined with the new technologies to maximize performance, and TPG’s third-party platform is among the most robust in the industry.”

Previous articleLodging Econometrics: U.S. Hotel Construction Pipeline Experienced Positive Growth in Q4 2022
Next articleEvent Coverage: Marriott International Reports Accelerated Deal Signings From 2022
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
investing
Finance

Event Coverage: STR, TE Upgrade 2023 U.S. Hotel Forecast With Adjusted...

LODGING Staff -
hyatt
Brands

Hyatt Shares Company’s Continued Growth Path for 2023

LODGING Staff -