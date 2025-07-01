NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the execution of a strategic alliance with AKEN Hotels & Resorts LLC. This definitive agreement marks a significant step in Sonesta’s ongoing international growth strategy, with a focus on the Latin American (LATAM) region.

Six AKEN hotels are initially slated to ally with Sonesta, effective this fall, followed by more AKEN properties following soon after. This transition will integrate these properties into Sonesta’s global distribution and loyalty ecosystem.

A benefit of this alliance for travelers will be the significant expansion of opportunities for Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program members to earn and redeem points across an array of new destinations. Sonesta Travel Pass members will be able to leverage their loyalty at AKEN locations and earn points towards free nights, as well as accelerated membership status.

“Latin America offers both cultural richness and untapped growth opportunities, and AKEN Hotels is an ideal collaborator with local insight and operational excellence,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “As travelers continue to look for authentic experiences, this agreement represents a distinctive opportunity for Sonesta to create a strategic alignment with AKEN, a brand recognized for its experience in ecotourism and conscious luxury.”

“Our approach to growth has three pillars – to be Fast, Friendly, and Flexible – and we see this as the beginning of a long and mutually beneficial relationship,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer. “Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America represent tremendous potential for travel demand, guest loyalty,y and engagement. Collaborating with AKEN allows us to scale quickly in a high-growth region while aligning with a brand that shares our commitment to exceptional service and guest experience.”

AKEN Hotels & Resorts currently operates hotels in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Mexico. The company is known for integrating lifestyle and wellness into the guest experience.

“We’re thrilled to formally begin a relationship with Sonesta to bring the spirit of South American hospitality to a broader global audience,” said Lisandro León Liguori, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of AKEN Hotels & Resorts. “Partnering with Sonesta allows us to share our philosophy of mindful hospitality with an even wider global community, redefining what it means to travel well.”

“This exciting alliance allows AKEN to quickly amplify our reach, strengthen our global sales distribution, and accelerate our growth while remaining true to our roots—offering guests immersive local experiences, thoughtful service, and beautifully designed stays,” said Luis Gallotti, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of AKEN Hotels & Resorts. “Together with Sonesta, we are creating new pathways for discovery, loyalty, and growth—both for our guests and our teams.”