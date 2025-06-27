Industry NewsBrandsIHG’s voco hotels Debuts in Canada With Three Hotel Signings
IHG’s voco hotels Debuts in Canada With Three Hotel Signings

By LODGING Staff
voco Montreal
ATLANTA, Georgia—voco hotels marked its entry into the Canadian market with its first three regional signings in Montreal, Toronto, and Niagara Falls.

Scott Duff, vice president of development, Canada for IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “The voco hotels brand has emerged as a remarkable success within the IHG premium portfolio, as both owners and guests are drawn to its distinctive properties that seamlessly blend the individualism of each location with the reassurance of a brand they trust. We are thrilled to add another country to voco’s growing list of destinations, welcoming Canadian travellers to these new properties in Montreal, Niagara Falls, and Toronto Airport West as they experience what makes a voco stay special.”

The first planned openings for voco hotels in Canada include:

  • voco Niagara Falls – Fallsview: voco Niagara Falls – Fallsview will be located along the city’s highly traveled tourist district upon its slated opening in late 2026. A conversion of an existing hotel, the property will incorporate elements of the hotel’s heritage, including 232 guestrooms across two adjoining towers. Guests can opt to dine at the on-property restaurant or explore the revamped lobby area, complete with a coffee shop, indoor pool, and fitness center.
  • voco Montreal: The new-build downtown Montreal hotel is the brand’s first Canadian property to break ground as it targets a mid-2027 opening. Located a short distance from the Montreal Convention Center, University of Montreal Health Centre, and the gateway to Old Montreal, voco Montreal will offer 55 guestrooms, as well as a large restaurant and lobby lounge concepts.
  • voco Toronto Airport West: Situated near Toronto Pearson International Airport, this new build hotel will have 180 rooms, a restaurant and bar, a fitness center, and 3,500 square feet of meeting space. Targeted to open in 2027, voco Toronto Airport West aims to be a zero-emissions, carbon-neutral hotel – the first of its kind in Canada, as well as the first in the country to participate in IHG’s Low Carbon Pioneers Program.

These launches represent the latest step in voco hotels’ global expansion, which included 45 new signings in 2024, additional market debuts in India and Sweden, and growth that brought its reach to 100 open hotels and 95 more in the pipeline.

Nationwide Realty Investors Announces Renovations Underway at Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center
