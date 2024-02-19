Thwarting Ransomware: 3 Stages of Preparedness for Hoteliers

As hotels and hospitality businesses grapple with the evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, one of the most massive challenges they face is ransomware. Potentially causing data loss and costly recovery procedures, ransomware is a cybersecurity attack that encrypts files, making them inaccessible without a decryption key that only the attacker holds. Operations might freeze as IT teams scramble to restore access. Hoteliers often feel forced to pay to reclaim their data and continue serving guests. This digital extortion is becoming increasingly prevalent due to its lucrative nature and relative ease of execution for attackers, posing a significant concern to hotels. Ransomware threats are a persistent challenge for identity and access management (IAM) and security specialists, as they are constantly challenged. IAM systems play an integral role in a hotel’s operations. Should a company be locked out of its IAM environment, businesses can grind to a halt for an unknown length of time and the ability to restore access becomes a critical priority.

Here, we delve into three stages of ransomware preparedness tailored for hoteliers.