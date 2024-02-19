Thompson Houston Opens Near Buffalo Bayou Park

HOUSTON—Thompson Houston opened its doors and offers a spa, multiple dining options, and spaces designed for weddings and events. Thompson Houston has 172 guestrooms, including 34 suites, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a residential aesthetic with custom furnishings and en-suite bathrooms with marble vanities, wall treatments, and tiling. The new-build hotel is housed within a glass and exposed-steel building that displays curved lines designed by HOK. Interiors are designed by Houston-based architecture and design firm Abel Design Group with warm earthy colors, organic materials, brass fixtures, and hardwood floors paying homage to the hotel’s setting of nearby Buffalo Bayou Park.

“We’re thrilled to open Thompson Houston and offer guests and locals an unparalleled hospitality experience in Houston,” said Ted Knighton, managing director of Thompson Houston. “With a unique design and stellar location beside Buffalo Bayou Park, we are excited to become a homebase for visitors and locals alike and what will surely be the most sought-after social space for weddings and events.”

Located on the seventh floor, the mid-century modern-styled lobby has a contemporary design. Thompson Houston offers an outdoor rooftop with a custom-tiled infinity pool boarded by cabanas and a 2,500-square-foot greenspace.

A floor is dedicated to the full-service Thompson Spa at Thompson Houston, including six treatment suites. The spa offers indoor and outdoor relaxation areas, saunas, a salon, and a 24-hour fitness center. A lineup of treatments is available to guests and locals, including massages, facials, body and hydration scrubs, men’s treatments, regenerative treatments, and more using products from Pietro Simone and Agent Nateur. Hotel guests also receive access to the EOS fitness center.

Further expanding Houston’s culinary offerings, Sol 7 is Thompson Houston’s all-day dining restaurant located off the lobby, with rooftop seating where guests can drink cocktails and eat seasonal fare. Opening soon are two additional restaurants operated by TableOne Hospitality: Chardon, a French brasserie that will debut in summer 2024; and Buck 40, a supper club slated to open in fall 2024. All three restaurants are led by Executive Chef Alexandre Viriot. Additionally, Thompson Houston is home to an outpost of local coffee company, Maven Coffee Company. Complementing these dining venues will be an additional collection of restaurants opening spring 2024 from Noble33 including Toca Madera, a Mexican steakhouse, and Meduza Mediterrania, a Mediterranean dining experience.

Offering more than 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space to accommodate groups of up to 800 people, Thompson Houston is a destination for weddings, meetings, galas, and social events. All venues show a residential feel, from executive boardrooms to an 8,000-square-foot ballroom adorned with mesh chandeliers, brass accents, and a private terrace and private entrance for large groups. Customizable breakout rooms and pre-function space also have floor-to-ceiling windows with many rooms including outdoor terraces.

Thompson Houston provides several open-air spaces and guest amenities for wellness and outdoor exploration. Guests are welcome to explore the nearby trails on bikes with Thompson Houston-branded Bluejay Electric Bicycles, and hydration stations are available on each floor in addition to daily newspapers and fresh fruit.

Thompson Houston is located near shopping at the Galleria, the River Oaks neighborhood, downtown Houston, the Museum District, professional sports venues at Minute Maid Park and Shell Energy Stadium, and is a 25-minute drive from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William Hobby Airport.