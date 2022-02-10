This Week’s Comings & Goings

Donohoe Hospitality Services promoted Cheryl Haughton to vice president, new builds, transitions, and major renovations, and Michael Golembe to vice president of operations. Haughton is responsible for overseeing acquisitions and hotel improvements, and Golembe will work on overall portfolio performance.

The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. named Andrea Scherz chairman of its Executive Committee. Scherz is the proprietor and general manager of Gstaad Palace in Switzerland. He has served on the Executive Committee for the past 11 years, and he most recently held the vice chairman role.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC announced the promotion of Aaron Olson to executive vice president of operations and Carolee Moore to senior vice president of revenue strategy. Olson was previously senior vice president of operations and Moore was previously vice president of revenue management and e-commerce.

McKibbon Hospitality announced James House as the new general manager of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages. House will be responsible for overseeing operations of the 96-room hotel that is adjacent to The Villages retirement community. The hotel is slated to open this spring.

Flamingo Resort and The Sandman Hotel—sister properties in Santa Rosa, California— appointed Bob Gellar to area director of sales and catering. Gellar previously served as vice president of sales and marketing at Silverado Resort & Spa, where he implemented new leisure and group promotions.

The Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, recently announced two executive leadership additions with Cole Wallace being named hotel manager and Ryan Conn being promoted to executive sous chef. Wallace will oversee all operating departments and Conn will oversee menu planning and production.

Ryan Pearson has been named executive chef of Couvant, inside The Eliza Jane hotel. The restaurant is reopening in March and will be Pearson’s primary focus. Most recently, Pearson served as the sous chef of Daniel in New York City, and also as a chef consultant in French before that.

The Kimpton Journeyman and its two restaurants—Tre Rivali and The Outsider—are welcoming Brian Cripps to serve as executive chef. In this position, Cripps is overseeing the operations of the two restaurants. He was previously executive chef of Pacci Italian Kitchen + Bar in Savannah, Georgia, also part of the Kimpton family.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in San Diego, California, has appointed Cassandra Kosky to assistant spa director, promoted Alex Bloom to executive chef, and promoted Stephanie Tesnow to executive pastry chef. The three executives will work together to update the food and beverage program.

Omni Hotels & Resorts has appointed Jeff Smith to vice president and managing director and Gus Tejeda to director of sales and marketing of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. Smith will be leading operations for the complex and resort, and Tejeda will lead sales and marketing for the property.

ROAR for Good has hired Aldo Fratta and Maria Marroquin. Fratta is vice president of sales, hospitality, and Marroquin is a sales representative for independent properties. Before ROAR for Good, Fratta was regional director of hospitality sales for Shoes for Crews and Marroquin was a regional sales manager for Uniguest.

Premier design and project management firm has named a new management team, with John Irvin serving as the new senior project manager. Project Manager hires include Derek Weaver, Tanner Powell, Harvey Acevedo, Luis Enzo Izquierdo, Ivo Pavlov, and Daniel Sedlock.