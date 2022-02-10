STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Surpasses 50 Percent

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy eclipsed 50 percent for the first time in more than a month, but the index to 2019 dipped from the week prior, according to STR’s latest data through February 5, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance January 30-February 5, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week

Occupancy: 50.4 percent (down 15.8 percent)

ADR: $125.06 (down 1.2 percent)

RevPAR: $63.05 (down 16.8 percent)

While none of the Top 25 Markets recorded an occupancy increase over 2019, Norfolk/Virginia Beach came closest to its pre-pandemic comparable (down 0.6 percent to 47.3 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 52.1 percent to 38.4 percent).

Miami posted the highest ADR increase over 2019 (up 16.6 percent to $285.03).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 71.3 percent to $58.98) and Washington, D.C. (down 48.3 percent to $43.58).