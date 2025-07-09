Industry NewsCrestline Adds The Well House Hamilton to Its Management Portfolio
Industry NewsManagement

Crestline Adds The Well House Hamilton to Its Management Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Well House Hamilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Photo Credit: Well House Hamilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC has been selected by Vision Realty Group in partnership with Ashley Builders Group to manage The Well House Hamilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The hotel originally opened in Hamiliton, Ohio, in 1927 and was repurposed as an apartment building prior to the recent $16 million renovation and restoration.

Matt Olliges, managing partner, Vision Realty, said, “We selected Crestline to manage this property because of their extensive experience and success in managing upscale boutique hotels. Crestline shares our vision that profitability comes through implementing best practices, community engagement, and excellent customer service. We look forward to working with the Crestline team as they assume management of The Well House Hamilton hotel.”

James Carroll, president and chief executive officer of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “We welcome this beautiful bespoke hotel to our growing collection of historic and boutique properties. It is truly an honor to bring our signature service and hospitality to Hamilton.”

More About The Well House Hamilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

The hotel overlooks Monument Park and the Great Miami River. It is across the street from the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, near the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, and 12 miles from Miami University. The hotel is home to The Lucky Well Irish Pub and Kitchen, a dining and gathering spot that offers indoor and outdoor seating.

The lobby includes furnishings in neutral tones, and the creative artwork throughout the hotel was commissioned through a partnership with Inspiration Studios, a local non-profit organization. Each of the hotel’s guestrooms and suites provides natural light from multiple windows, modern amenities, including bedding outfitted in high-quality linens with pillows, bathrooms with bathrobes and slippers, and a flat screen HDTV, equipped with streaming capabilities.

Other in-room offerings include a work desk with an ergonomic chair, complimentary high-speed wireless internet, a coffeemaker, and an in-room safe. For private gatherings, the hotel has a boardroom and multi-use meeting room, the Bourbon Room.

Previous article
Atrium Hospitality Announces Launch of AtriumRISE Training Program
Next article
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Element Bentonville
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Element Bentonville
Finance & Development

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Element Bentonville

LODGING Staff -
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Element by Westin, a 107-room four-floor hotel property located in Bentonville, Arkansas. "Element Bentonville, an institutional-grade asset,...
learning stock, woman with notepad and laptop
Education and Training

Atrium Hospitality Announces Launch of AtriumRISE Training Program

LODGING Staff -
ALPHARETTA, Georgia—Atrium Hospitality announced the debut of AtriumRISE, the company’s hotel general manager development program. Seven assistant general managers are participating in the nine-month...
The Painted Lady
Industry News

The Painted Lady Joins Lark’s Management Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama—The Painted Lady, a new boutique hotel in Birmingham, Alabama, has become the latest property to join Lark’s portfolio of independent hotels under...
front desk stock
Comings & Goings

HHM Hotels Announces Restructuring of Its Leadership Team

LODGING Staff -
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—HHM Hotels announced a restructuring of its leadership team, introducing several strategic promotions and appointments across operations and commercial divisions. These moves are...
FD-Handbook
Technology

6 Best Practices for Efficient and Secure WiFi Service

George Seli -
Fast, reliable, and secure WiFi connectivity is essential to guest satisfaction at hotels of all types and chain scales, and there are many aspects...
SpringHill Suites Phoenix West Avondale
Finance & Development

Peachtree Launches Debt-Free DST in Avondale, Arizona

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group announced the launch of its latest hotel property structured as a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST). The 128-key SpringHill Suites Phoenix West...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Element Bentonville
Finance & Development

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Element Bentonville

LODGING Staff -
learning stock, woman with notepad and laptop
Education and Training

Atrium Hospitality Announces Launch of AtriumRISE Training Program

LODGING Staff -