FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC has been selected by Vision Realty Group in partnership with Ashley Builders Group to manage The Well House Hamilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The hotel originally opened in Hamiliton, Ohio, in 1927 and was repurposed as an apartment building prior to the recent $16 million renovation and restoration.

Matt Olliges, managing partner, Vision Realty, said, “We selected Crestline to manage this property because of their extensive experience and success in managing upscale boutique hotels. Crestline shares our vision that profitability comes through implementing best practices, community engagement, and excellent customer service. We look forward to working with the Crestline team as they assume management of The Well House Hamilton hotel.”

James Carroll, president and chief executive officer of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “We welcome this beautiful bespoke hotel to our growing collection of historic and boutique properties. It is truly an honor to bring our signature service and hospitality to Hamilton.”

More About The Well House Hamilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

The hotel overlooks Monument Park and the Great Miami River. It is across the street from the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, near the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, and 12 miles from Miami University. The hotel is home to The Lucky Well Irish Pub and Kitchen, a dining and gathering spot that offers indoor and outdoor seating.

The lobby includes furnishings in neutral tones, and the creative artwork throughout the hotel was commissioned through a partnership with Inspiration Studios, a local non-profit organization. Each of the hotel’s guestrooms and suites provides natural light from multiple windows, modern amenities, including bedding outfitted in high-quality linens with pillows, bathrooms with bathrobes and slippers, and a flat screen HDTV, equipped with streaming capabilities.

Other in-room offerings include a work desk with an ergonomic chair, complimentary high-speed wireless internet, a coffeemaker, and an in-room safe. For private gatherings, the hotel has a boardroom and multi-use meeting room, the Bourbon Room.