Leading Hotels of the World Announces Purchasing Program Collaboration

NEW YORK — The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (LHW) is pleased to announce a collaboration with four new companies under their Leading Strategic Sourcing (LSS) program. The additions include luxury-focused wholesale partners Bonotel Exclusive Travel, TripArc, Fastpayhotels, and OTA Insight.
LHW has worked with long-term strategic partner DayBlink GPO to create a strategic group purchasing program that harnesses the collective buying power of our network of independent luxury hotels. The program helps hotels capture new demand and find new customers through numerous sales and marketing channels as well as create other business value in other strategically important categories.
With the addition of Bonotel Exclusive Travel, TripArc, Fastpayhotels, and OTA Insight to LSS, LHW is empowering its members to drive recovery, reinforce rate parity, and increase efficiencies on property. The collaboration members are:
- OTA Insight empowers smarter revenue and distribution decisions through its solutions: Market Insight, Rate Insight, Parity Insight, and Revenue Insight. The company provides user-friendly revenue management tools and is a preferred management solution for over 55,000 independent, local, and global chain properties in more than 168 countries.
- Bonotel Exclusive Travel presents deluxe hotels throughout the United States to tour operators worldwide. The company is a leading inbound tour operator for luxury travel to North America. Bonotel Exclusive Travel’s marketing capabilities and direct access to a high-value international client base, spanning 65 plus countries, provides partners with valuable global scale.
- TripArc enables access to a comprehensive range of travel products through their proprietary platforms and economies of scale as a luxury global wholesaler. The company is an industry leader in technology, purchasing, finance, human resources, and marketing. Its expansive and growing network drives profit and efficiencies for hotels.
- Fastpayhotels represents the evolution of the current relationship between accommodation, tour operators, and travel agencies by offering a transparent, dynamic, and digital distribution platform. The business-to-business distribution channel connects thousands of hotels and travel agents in over 130 countries.