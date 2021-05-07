Leading Hotels of the World Announces Purchasing Program Collaboration

NEW YORK — The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (LHW) is pleased to announce a collaboration with four new companies under their Leading Strategic Sourcing (LSS) program. The additions include luxury-focused wholesale partners Bonotel Exclusive Travel, TripArc, Fastpayhotels, and OTA Insight.

LHW has worked with long-term strategic partner DayBlink GPO to create a strategic group purchasing program that harnesses the collective buying power of our network of independent luxury hotels. The program helps hotels capture new demand and find new customers through numerous sales and marketing channels as well as create other business value in other strategically important categories.

With the addition of Bonotel Exclusive Travel, TripArc, Fastpayhotels, and OTA Insight to LSS, LHW is empowering its members to drive recovery, reinforce rate parity, and increase efficiencies on property. The collaboration members are:

