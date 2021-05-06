Donohoe Hospitality Services to Manage Cambria Hotel Capitol Riverfront

BETHESDA, Maryland – Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, has added the newly built Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront to its growing portfolio. The 154-guestroom hotel is located east of The Wharf complex and west of Washington Navy Yard. Situated in one of the nation’s oldest communities, the hotel was designed to celebrate the neighborhood’s rich history and preserve the story of this historic waterfront community that dates to the 1700s.

“It was very important that this hotel celebrate the iconic local history of one of the nation’s most diverse communities as well as be inclusive to area residents,” said Thomas Penny, III, president of Donohoe Hospitality Services. “We envisioned the hotel as a fulcrum of the community where visitors, as well as locals, can engage and learn about the important history of this area that is strategically located at the conflux of the Potomac and Anacostia rivers. We commissioned historians Marjorie Lightman, Ph.D., and William Zeisel, Ph.D., to write a history of the area that resulted in a book with compelling walking tours of the community. The illustrated book is available to guests and community members as a commitment to retaining and strengthening the culture of the neighborhood.”

Prior to the hotel’s opening, the Cambria hotel began working within the community, engaging in outreach and support for local organizations, including D.C. Central Kitchen, D.C. Housing Authority, James Creek Residency, and Richard Wright Charter School. “It was critical for us to ensure that we were not only becoming part of the neighborhood but complementing and adding to the quality of life,” said hotel general manager, Elif Sen.

Advertisement

Some of the ongoing outreach programs include inviting recent graduates of D.C. Public Schools to participate in interactive training and mentoring sessions on careers in

hospitality. The hotel also honored the legacy of Delores C. Mack, a staple in the southwest neighborhood and passionate in her work with the Southwest Community House, by naming the ninth-floor meeting space in her honor with a special plaque hung outside the room. Mack’s original office can be seen from the hotel, just a block away on Q street, across from Fort McNair.

Committed to diversity and inclusion, women and minority leaders can be found throughout the hotel and in leadership roles, including Elif Sen, general manager; Jenny Keuleman, director of sales and marketing; Chef Henry Dudley, director of food and beverage operations, Magdalena Zalejska, food and beverage manager, and Candy Hernandez, executive housekeeper.

The Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront is part of Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s upscale Cambria Hotels brand. The hotel is within walking distance of Audi Field, Fort McNair, Nationals Park, and the Yards Marina. The newly built hotel features a myriad of urban-inspired spaces and accommodations. Guests and locals can enjoy locally inspired flavors at the full-service in-house restaurant, RowHouse, grab-and-go options from the marketplace, or take in the view from the rooftop bar, Perch SW. Guestrooms are contemporary and sophisticated with design-forward fixtures, abundant lighting, plush linens, and spa-style bathrooms. Rooms also offer mini-fridges, microwaves, Keurig coffee makers, 24-hour room service, and complimentary WiFi. The ninth-floor meeting and events space overlooks the Capitol building and provides the ideal setting for larger outdoor gatherings of 200 or smaller events in private spaces. The hotel décor complements the architecture and history of the area, including maps and prints depicting local rivers and bridges including the new Frederick Douglass Bridge, adjacent to the hotel. There is complimentary 24-hour room-key access to a state-of-the-art fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows featuring free weights, cardio machines, and Peloton bikes.