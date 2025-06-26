This Week’s Comings & Goings

Sonder Holdings Inc. announced that Francis Davidson has stepped down as chief executive officer and as a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Janice Sears, Sonder’s chairperson of the Board, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer. Sears will continue to serve as Sonder’s board chairperson.

Virgin Hotels Collection announced the appointment of Chris Stevens as chief operating officer and Rayhan Arif as chief commercial and financial officer.

PEG announced a leadership transition, as Garett Bjorkman has been appointed chief executive officer, and Founder Cameron Gunter will transition to the role of executive chairman.

RMS has announced the appointment of Chetan Arjun as chief financial officer.

Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) announced that the company has named Jessica Myers vice president of finance and accounting.

The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort announced the appointment of Emily Bond as director of marketing.

Lansdowne Resort announced the appointment of Jake Hatch as its new director of sales and marketing.

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe announced the appointment of Alicia Cavallo as the resort’s new director of sales.

OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group appointed Marson Salim as its new director of internal audit.

Appellation Healdsburg appointed its leadership team ahead of the property’s opening. The team includes General Manager David Emig, Director of Commerce Strategy Kevin Sullivan, Director of Restaurants and Bars Andrew Vratil, Executive Chef David Intonato, Director of Rooms Joshua Samad, Director of Catering Jolene Flores, Director of Finance Shun Matsumoto, Director of Group Sales Lorena Romero, Director of Engineering Kevin Sylvia, and Director of People and Culture Paula Kuhn.

Mainsail Lodging & Development announced the promotions of Brandon Marshall to vice president of sales and marketing and Rhonda Mestler to senior director of commercial strategy.