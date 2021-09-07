AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront Selects Crestline as Manager

FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (Crestline) has been selected to manage the 178-guestroom AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront, Maine. This is the second hotel that Crestline is managing in Portland; in 2020, Crestline welcomed the Residence Inn Portland Downtown/Waterfront to its growing portfolio.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio in Portland where we see a surge in tourism to the region as well as the resumption of business travel,” said James Carroll, president and CEO of Crestline.

The AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront

The AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront is located two blocks from the Old Port District known for its shopping, restaurants, and outdoor activities. The hotel is at the site of The Grand Trunk Station and offers guests a view of Casco Bay. The hotel is a short walk to the Casco Bay Ferry Lines, The Victorian Mansion, East End Beach, and the 70 miles of green space that encompass Portland Trails.

Each of the hotels’ 169 guestrooms and nine suites have 55 smart TVs, complimentary Internet access in all guestrooms, and free WiFi throughout the hotel. Additional comforts include adjustable reading lamps and bedding. The AC Kitchen offers grab-and-go items for breakfast, and the AC Lounge provides an afternoon and evening retreat for wine, craft beer, and cocktails. The hotel has a fitness center and four meeting and event rooms totaling 2,696 square feet. The hotel is pet-friendly.

The AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront is 4.9 miles from Portland International Jetport (PWM) and offers complimentary shuttle service upon request. It is 100 miles from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and 99 miles from Manchester/Boston Regional Airport (MHT). Onsite parking is available for a fee.