This Week’s Comings & Goings

Accor is welcoming Indu Brar as senior vice president of customer technology services for North and Central America. In this role, Brar is delivering on technology strategies for the region with a focus on the company’s performance, supporting new and existing hotels, and building on partnerships with other groups and companies.

Gary Murakami has been named to the newly created position of vice president of sales and industry relations for Teneo Hospitality Group. The position encompasses building awareness of the company’s plans for global meetings, events, and travel industry development. Murakami will also lead West Coast sales for the company.

Ventana Big Sur has named Anthony Duggan area vice president and general manager, and he will be responsible for overseeing daily operations of the property and leading the property into its future. Before joining Ventana Big Sur, Duggan was area vice president and general manager for Miraval Austin Wellness Resort & Spa.

Advertisement

AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood, a Yelda Management Company property opening in August 2021, has hired Michael Hickerson general manager and Michael Owenby director of sales. Both Hickerson and Owenby will be leading teams at the hotel and using their knowledge of the hotel industry to launch the hotel into success as it opens.

Ana Isaza is joining the Hilton Miami Dadeland, an Aimbridge Hospitality-managed property, as director of sales and marketing. Isaza has over 20 years of experience in hospitality sales and catering, 10 of which were spent with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, where she worked in group and transient business, media, and cruise operations.

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston—Cambridge has named Stephen Nass director of sales and marketing, where he will lead related hotel and rooftop bar operations. Most recently, Nass was interim director of sales and marketing for the brand transition of the Royal Sonesta San Juan and Royal Sonesta Washington D.C.

Rhonda Drury is director of sales and marketing for Nobu Hotel Chicago, where she will oversee marketing plans, strategies, and budgeting for the property. Previously Drury was a sales operation manager from Cambria Hotels, and she has worked in a variety of hospitality-industry related fields during her career.

Hotel Revival in Baltimore, Maryland, a Hyatt property, has named Ryan Rhodes director of content and sonic identity. In the newly created position, Rhodes is developing original content for the hotel’s social media accounts to encourage the property’s partnerships with outside vendors and individual reservations.

Alper Toydemir is director of commerce for Mandarin Oriental, Boston. He was previously director of sales for North America and the eastern region for Maybourne Hotel Group. Toydemir has worked in a variety of hospitality related positions during his career, in areas like London, New York, and Boston.

San Manuel Casino in Highland, California, is expanding its culinary team with two new executive chefs, Everton Clarke and Matthew Smith. Clarke previously worked in culinary roles for multiple JW Marriott properties, and Smith was operating executive chef for Westin Anaheim Resort.