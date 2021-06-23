Accor and IGLTA Form a Global Partnership

Accor and the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), a member-based global organization dedicated to advancing LGBTQIA+ tourism, announced a global partnership. Together, Accor and IGLTA will work to ensure the hospitality industry is a safe and inclusive space for all and will facilitate and drive equality within the travel sector. The collaboration is the first step in demonstrating the new, essential pillar within Accor’s diversity and inclusion commitment: to increase momentum in welcoming and valuing LGBTQIA+ team members, clients, and communities.

The partnership is a statement by Accor about its belief in the social and economic benefits of LGBTQIA+ tourism and the need to make all travelers feel welcome. With an annual reach of more than 4 million LGBTQIA+ consumers, the partnership with IGLTA commits Accor to promote LGBTQIA+ tourism and signals the group’s values as an open and inclusive company to LGBTQIA+ communities.

As a global player and major employer in the hospitality industry, Accor recognizes the critical role it must take in setting and enforcing the standard for diversity and inclusion. The challenges of the last year have only reinforced the importance of community and the relevance of the group’s values: inclusion, equity, and care for others. These core pillars are a driver of momentum throughout the group, cultivating company-wide performance, and creating an inclusive environment for all.

Accor has long taken a proactive and engaged approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Whether it is through implementing internal inclusion policies, promoting external messaging such as ibis’ “We are Open” campaign, or sponsoring Pride marches, Accor seeks to be a leader on LGBTQIA+ issues and is proud to partner with IGLTA on this initiative.

“We have long admired Accor’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and are thrilled to expand our relationship to an integrated, year-round approach to advancing LGBTQ+ travel,” said, John Tanzella, president and CEO, IGLTA. “Accor’s commitment to creating safe, welcoming experiences for LGBTQ+ travelers and to championing diversity within their team perfectly aligns with IGLTA’s mission and the work of our global partners.”

“We are immensely proud to be joining an incredible group of global firms in celebrating and advancing LGBTQ+ tourism. With more than 260,000 Accor team members in 110 countries, diversity makes us who we are; it forms our very identity and defines our people-first culture. As a group, we are wholeheartedly committed to ensuring the LGBTQ+ community feels welcome. We hope our collaboration with IGLTA today will further consolidate our aspiration to be the reference point in the hospitality sector for LGBTQ+ employees and guests.” said Steven Daines, chief talent and culture officer, Accor.

“The ability to travel and adventure safely and confidently is something that many take for granted, but this is not always the case for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. This is why it is so powerful to see two industry leaders, IGLTA and Accor, coming together to ensure that this is a reality,” said Heather McCrory, CEO, Accor North & Central America. “Together we celebrate the freedom to be your authentic self at Accor properties around the globe.”