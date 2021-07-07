Radisson Hotel Group Americas Moves Headquarters to St. Louis Park

MINNEAPOLIS—Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces that Radisson Hotel Group Americas signed a 36,000 square-foot, long-term lease in St. Louis Park. Radisson Hotel Group Americas, one of the world’s largest hotel companies, is relocating its Minnesota-based headquarters from Minnetonka in January 2022. TRS Principal Mike Honsa represented the landlord in the transaction.

“The activity surrounding 10 West End remains strong,” said Honsa. “We expect to see continued increased activity as more and more companies finalize their return to work plans.”

Radisson Hotel Group Americas joins Two Harbors, Aerotek, CarVal, HDR, Blackburn, and Charlie & Co. as tenants of the St. Louis Park building, an 11-story, 343,000-square-foot property developed by Ryan Companies and The Excelsior Group. The building’s construction completed in January, making it the first Class A speculative office building delivered in the submarket in over 20 years. Amenities include conferencing spaces, bike and fitness facilities, collaborative lobby workspaces, open-air balconies on every floor, a top-floor tenant sky deck, free covered ramp parking, and direct access to Central Park West.

Advertisement

“Radisson Hotel Group Americas is an incredible Minnesota-based hotel company and their long-term commitment to 10 West End further reinforces the demand for high-quality suburban office space in the I-394 corridor,” said Tony Barranco, senior vice President of Real Estate Development at Ryan Companies. “I am excited to continue this momentum through the remainder of 2021.”

Kevin O’Neill of Colliers represented Radisson Hotel Group Americas in the transaction.