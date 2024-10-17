This Week’s Comings & Goings

Special Search International announced Jim Coffey has been promoted to senior vice president. Coffey will assume the expanded role within the firm’s digital strategy, which will include an updated CRM platform and the launch of the firm’s new website.

Hapi announced the appointment of Jeff Bzdawka as president. Bzdawka most recently served as CEO of Knowland. During his career, he also served as senior vice president, global hotel technology for Hyatt.

Sage Hospitality Group promoted Jessica Werner to chief creative officer. Read more.

Waterford Hotel Group promoted Duane Schroder to chief growth officer. Read more.

The St. Regis Aruba Resort, set to open in the coming months, named Oliver Reschreiter as general manager. With over 25 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Reschreiter will be responsible for all aspects of daily operations at the resort.

Marquis Los Cabos announced the appointment of Mauricio Quezada Reyes as general manager. Quezada Reyes will be responsible for the overall guest experience and will lead the property’s operations.

The Eliza Jane, a Hyatt Unbound Collection hotel, announced the appointment of Michael Farquharson as managing director. Farquharson will oversee day-to-day hotel operations including guest services and on-site food and beverage venues.

MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa announced the appointment of Eric Piacentine as executive chef. Piacentine will oversee all culinary operations of the resort and menu creation for the property’s three dining concepts.