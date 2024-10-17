LONDON—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has signed a development agreement with NILE Hospitality LLP to introduce its Microtel by Wyndham brand to India, marking the eighth Wyndham brand to debut in the country. This alliance enables Wyndham to leverage a regional third-party developer and operator to bring its brand to India.

With Wyndham’s global presence and NILE’s expertise across India, the company anticipates opening 40 Microtel hotels by 2031, all of which will be direct franchisees of Wyndham, as part of its growth strategy. The agreement underscores the company’s commitment to expanding in a growing hospitality market, where it currently has 60 hotels open throughout India and expects to grow by at least 25 percent in the next 18 months.

Microtel by Wyndham is known for its modern design, service, and value-driven guest experiences. Wyndham’s agreement with NILE will see the development of the brand in key Tier II, III, and IV cities, in line with India’s infrastructure development cycle, with the first hotels opening in 2025. Each will have a minimum of 50 keys and meeting and social spaces, gyms, and other facilities based on the needs of the region.

“We continue to see incredible opportunity in India, which is why we’re focusing our strategic efforts on introducing more of our diverse brands to the country. Microtel is an ideal example of a brand that can be purpose-built for the market and with the continued collaboration with trusted partners like NILE Hospitality, we can quickly scale to meet growing demand,” said Dimitris Manikis, president EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“Wyndham is a proven partner for NILE and this is just the latest chapter in our combined growth story as we aim to collectively tap into India’s rapidly expanding economy lodging segment. By introducing Microtel, we’ll be able to propel development in a robust domestic market while further tapping into the scale and resources of the world’s largest hotel franchisor. It’s an ideal match and reflection of our shared ambition to grow and build together,” said Vikram Singh Chauhan, founder and CEO, NILE Hospitality LLP.