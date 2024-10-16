Maintaining Hotel Fitness Centers and Pool Areas

Two of the most often-overlooked areas of cleanliness in a hotel are the fitness center and swimming pool. While the engineering department may be responsible for maintaining the fitness and pool equipment as well as the pool water quality, housekeeping invariably is tasked with maintaining the guest use area around such equipment. Failure to do so will impact the hotel’s visual appeal, guests’ intent to return or recommend, and a property’s guest service index score. And it will compromise the sanitary condition of the hotel.

Fitness Center

Empty trash and soiled towel bins daily. Restock with fresh towels. Move any free weights to their storage racks. Wipe down all contact surfaces on fitness equipment with disinfectant cleaner. Test any treadmills and TV/video monitors to ensure they operate normally. Report any deficiencies to the engineering department so these can be resolved. Replenish complimentary bottled water or cups for the water bubbler, as well as hygienic wipes that guests will use after working out on equipment. Clean any glass surfaces or mirrors. Vacuum carpeted areas and drymop any non-carpeted floors daily. Have housekeepers check on the condition of these items periodically throughout the day. When departing, ensure that the fitness center entrance door is locked.

Swimming Pool Areas

Inspect door and gate locks to ensure that they automatically close and self-lock. Inspect swimming pools and hot tubs to ascertain that there are no persons unconscious or in distress. Empty trash and soiled towel bins and restock with fresh pool towels. Move all pool chairs and tables back to their original location, with lounge chair backs reset at a 45-degree angle to offer a uniform appearance. Collect any unattended towels and trash. Ensure that lifesaving equipment is in the correct locations and available for emergency use. Check emergency phone for a dial tone. Reset hot tub timer to “off” position when tub is not occupied. Clean locker rooms and pool bathrooms daily, restocking amenities as needed.

Documentation

Keep a written log noting the date, time, and name of the associate(s) whenever the fitness center or pool areas are serviced, or when these areas are opened or closed for the day. This will make it easier to ensure that these recreational areas are being maintained appropriately and can aid in a hotel’s affirmative defense if the property is sued for injury to a guest.