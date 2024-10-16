DENVER, Colorado—Sage Hospitality Group announced the promotion of Jessica Werner to chief creative officer (CCO). In this new role, Werner will continue to guide Sage Studio, the in-house strategy and creative team behind some of the company’s projects.

Werner’s journey at Sage spans a decade, beginning in 2014 as the director of feasibility, new business, and transitions for Sage Restaurant Concepts. She then launched Sage Studio, where she oversaw creative strategy, including brand development, renovations, repositioning of hotels and restaurants, and ground-up development.

“Jessica’s influence on Sage’s success cannot be overstated,” said Walter Isenberg, CEO and co-founder, Sage Hospitality Group. “She has brought her expertise to more than 50 mixed-use, hotel, restaurant, and bar projects on behalf of Sage, building deeply emotional spaces and thriving businesses. Together with her team, she has established Sage Studio as synonymous with experiential placemaking, awe-inspiring interior design, and destination-worthy food and beverage experiences. Jessica’s ability to bring bold ideas to life has made Sage Studio one of our key competitive differentiators.”

From Denver to Savannah and beyond, Werner’s fingerprints can be found on several of Sage’s properties. She assembled a design team that created Catbird Hotel in Denver, overseeing guestroom prototypes, brand design, and architectural design. Catbird, the first of the growing Catbird brand, was created by Sage Studio in 2021 as a design-forward, independent, extended-stay offering. Most recently, Werner and the Sage Studio team led the redesign of Denver Union Station and The Crawford Hotel. The renovation, which was unveiled this summer and included the creation of a new lobby space, was designed by Sage Studio to elevate the guest experience including interior design, programming, brand collateral, and in-room experiences.

As CCO, Werner will re-think traditional hospitality standards and inject creative energy into new Sage projects. Her promotion underscores the company’s commitment to design and guest experiences.