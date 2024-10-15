WATERFORD, Connecticut—Waterford Hotel Group announced the promotion of Duane Schroder to chief growth officer, a newly created position. In this role, Schroder will lead strategic initiatives designed to propel the company’s expansion.

In his role, Schroder will lead business development efforts to secure management contracts. Additionally, Schroder will cultivate strategic partnerships with capital partners to drive future expansion and oversee the acquisition of properties that align with owner investment objectives.

“Duane’s exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to growth have consistently positioned Waterford for success,” said Len Wolman, chairman of Waterford Hotel Group. “His well-deserved promotion to chief growth officer signifies his dedication and expertise. We are confident that under his guidance, Waterford will continue its expansion trajectory and reach new heights.”

Schroder joined Waterford Hotel Group in 2002 through its International Training Program, and he has spent over two decades with the company. His journey has seen him hold leadership positions, including vice president of operations, regional hotel director, and general manager across numerous properties. This experience, coupled with hi leadership skills, equips him to lead Waterford’s growth efforts.

“After a rewarding tenure at Waterford, I am incredibly enthusiastic about this new challenge and propelling our company’s future success,” said Schroder. “With a strong foundation in place, I am confident in identifying the ideal partners and hotel opportunities to achieve ambitious goals.”

Schroder will prioritize select-service and extended-stay properties within the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG brands. Additionally, he will explore opportunities within the college market for independent hotels and compact full-service properties.