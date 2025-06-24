DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge announced the appointment of Adam Snow as executive vice president and chief strategy officer. In this new role, Snow will lead strategic development, encompassing brand alignment, corporate growth, and property-level strategy. By partnering closely with on-property and above-property leaders, Snow will help each hotel.

“Adam is a bit of a unicorn; his rare blend of strategic leadership and hands-on analytics, combined with his hospitality and commercial experience, makes him uniquely qualified for this role,” said Rob Smith, chief executive officer, Stonebridge. “In our industry, strategic roles have historically been confined at the board level or corporate office. At Stonebridge, we see an opportunity to change that by bringing that level of thinking directly into our properties, a move we believe is innovative and will be transformational. By fostering a strategic culture at the property level, we expect to elevate asset performance and drive the next chapter of value creation for our owners.”

Snow has held senior-level strategic positions with several companies over his career, including Aimbridge Hospitality, where he led data and analysis–driven initiatives to drive growth across the company’s portfolio, as well as Dine Brands, The Walt Disney Company, and Dell.

“Stonebridge’s entrepreneurial culture and commitment to value creation is truly compelling and the reason I wanted to be part of the company,” said Snow. “My goal is to embed property-driven strategy deeply into each property, integrating data, market insights, and capital planning to elevate property-level performance and deliver exceptional results for our owners.”

Snow holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Business from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.