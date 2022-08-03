HOOVER, Alabama—HP Hotels has been chosen by Rhaglan Hospitality to manage The Kelly Birmingham, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, downtown Birmingham. HP Hotels CEO Kerry Ranson made the announcement.

Located in downtown Birmingham, the property formerly known as the Protective Life Building has been restored and refurbished. Blending the original architecture with modern fixtures, art, and style, the 14-story, 96-room hotel is a historic property.

“We’re excited to manage this incredible asset for Rhaglan Hospitality, which exemplifies a wonderful fusion of historic preservation and community investment with style and sophistication,” Ranson said. “As with the other two properties we manage for Rhaglan, The Kelly enhances our growing portfolio of independent boutique properties.”

“Kerry and the HP Hotels team are great communicators and a great fit for us,” said Jim Lewis of Birmingham-based Rhaglan Hospitality real estate development firm, along with his wife, Kelly Rushin Lewis, who share ownership in the properties. “They understand our property development goals and love of community. HP Hotels understands how to activate and market unique properties like The Kelly and are always hands-on with great attention to detail and guest satisfaction.”