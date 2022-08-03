2022 Guide to Franchising

Given the one- to two-decade length of most franchise contracts, entering into that relationship is a major decision for a hotelier. LODGING‘s annual Guide to Franchising is an invaluable resource for making that decision, providing detailed brand information ranging from financial terms to chain scale to the latest developments. To help hoteliers looking to team up with a franchise partner, LODGING is spotlighting over 90 brands this year as part of its online Guide to Franchising.
The following companies and their brands are listed in alphabetical order.
Best Western Hotels and Resorts
COMPANY SNAPSHOT
Total number of properties (Global): 3,952
Total number of properties (U.S.): 2,151
Rewards program: Best Western Rewards (BWR)
Contact: Kelly Dalton, Kelly.Dalton@bwhhotelgroup.com
|BRAND
|FRANCHISING SINCE
|CHAIN SCALE
|FRANCHISE FEES
|PROPERTIES IN SYSTEM
|ROOMS IN SYSTEM
|Aiden by Best Western
|2018
|Upper Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue
|16
|1,604
|Best Western
|1946
|Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue
|1,802
|133,075
|Best Western Plus
|2011
|Upper Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue
|1,234
|110,597
|Best Western Premier
|2011
|Upscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue
|132
|16,666
|BW Premier Collection by Best Western
|2014
|Upscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue
|98
|13,396
|BW Signature Collection by Best Western
|2017
|Upper Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue
|113
|8,090
|Executive Residency by Best Western
|2016
|Upper Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue
|7
|576
|GLō Best Western
|2015
|Upper Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue
|12
|982
|SureStay Collection by Best Western
|2016
|Economy
|Application: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue
|112
|7,068
|SureStay Hotel by Best Western
|2016
|Economy
|Application: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue
|152
|9,231
|SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western
|2016
|Economy
|Application: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue
|115
|9,542
|SureStay Studio by Best Western
|2019
|Economy
|Application: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue
|5
|299
|Vīb Best Western
|2014
|Upscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue
|3
|213
|WorldHotels Crafted
|2021
|Upscale
|Application: $60,000
Royalty: 3% of Gross Room Revenue
|16
|1,560
|WorldHotels Distinctive
|1971
|Upscale
|Application: $60,000
Royalty: 3% of Gross Room Revenue
|57
|12,462
|WorldHotels Elite
|1971
|Upper Upscale
|Application: $60,000
Royalty: 3% of Gross Room Revenue
|74
|21,880
|WorldHotels Luxury
|1971
|Luxury
|Application: $60,000
Royalty: 3% of Gross Room Revenue
|3
|620