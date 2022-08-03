2022 Guide to Franchising

By
LODGING Staff
-

Given the one- to two-decade length of most franchise contracts, entering into that relationship is a major decision for a hotelier. LODGING‘s annual Guide to Franchising is an invaluable resource for making that decision, providing detailed brand information ranging from financial terms to chain scale to the latest developments. To help hoteliers looking to team up with a franchise partner, LODGING is spotlighting over 90 brands this year as part of its online Guide to Franchising.

The following companies and their brands are listed in alphabetical order.

Best Western Hotels and Resorts

Best Western Hotels & Resorts 2022 Franchise Guide
Photo Credit: VanceFox.com

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

Total number of properties (Global): 3,952
Total number of properties (U.S.): 2,151
Rewards program: Best Western Rewards (BWR)
Contact: Kelly Dalton, Kelly.Dalton@bwhhotelgroup.com

BRANDFRANCHISING SINCECHAIN SCALEFRANCHISE FEESPROPERTIES IN SYSTEMROOMS IN SYSTEM
Aiden by Best Western2018Upper MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue		161,604
Best Western1946MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue		1,802133,075
Best Western Plus2011Upper MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue		1,234110,597
Best Western Premier2011UpscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue		13216,666
BW Premier Collection by Best Western2014UpscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue		9813,396
BW Signature Collection by Best Western2017Upper MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue		1138,090
Executive Residency by Best Western2016Upper MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue		7576
GLō Best Western2015Upper MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue		12982
SureStay Collection by Best Western2016EconomyApplication: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue		1127,068
SureStay Hotel by Best Western2016EconomyApplication: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue		1529,231
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western2016EconomyApplication: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue		1159,542
SureStay Studio by Best Western2019EconomyApplication: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue		5299
Vīb Best Western2014UpscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of Gross Room Revenue
Marketing: 2% of Gross Room Revenue		3213
WorldHotels Crafted2021UpscaleApplication: $60,000
Royalty: 3% of Gross Room Revenue
161,560
WorldHotels Distinctive1971UpscaleApplication: $60,000
Royalty: 3% of Gross Room Revenue
5712,462
WorldHotels Elite1971Upper UpscaleApplication: $60,000
Royalty: 3% of Gross Room Revenue
7421,880
WorldHotels Luxury1971LuxuryApplication: $60,000
Royalty: 3% of Gross Room Revenue
3620
LODGING Staff

