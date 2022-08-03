2022 Guide to Franchising

Given the one- to two-decade length of most franchise contracts, entering into that relationship is a major decision for a hotelier. LODGING‘s annual Guide to Franchising is an invaluable resource for making that decision, providing detailed brand information ranging from financial terms to chain scale to the latest developments. To help hoteliers looking to team up with a franchise partner, LODGING is spotlighting over 90 brands this year as part of its online Guide to Franchising.

The following companies and their brands are listed in alphabetical order.