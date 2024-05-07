SAN FRANCISCO, California—San Francisco will become the first destination in the United States for one of Accor’s newest brands, Handwritten Collection. Owned and operated by San Francisco-based Frame Ventures, Hotel Stratford is a European-style boutique property set against the backdrop of Union Square on the Powell Street cable car line. The property becomes Accor’s third hotel in San Francisco, joining the Fairmont properties atop Nob Hill and at Ghirardelli Square.

Hotel Stratford San Francisco, Handwritten Collection was built in 1910 and has recently undergone a multi-million-dollar refurbishment. Offering 94 guestrooms, the hotel provides a singular experience that highlights its history. Upon arrival, guests enter a lobby with warm wooden paneling, marble counters, and self-check-in technology. Navé, a new European-style café/bar, designed by San Francisco Architecture and Interior Design firm MODO, is set to debut this summer. The new spaces will encourage travelers and locals to forge connections with fellow guests and the hotel’s hosts. In alignment with Accor’s sustainability commitments, the hotel has eliminated single-use plastic throughout the guest experience and many of its operating supplies are made from recycled materials.

“The arrival of the first Handwritten Collection hotel in the United States underpins our expansion strategy throughout the Americas; to introduce brands and hotels that respond to the needs and wants of travelers today,” says Abel Castro, chief development officer, Accor Americas—Premium, Midscale & Economy. “San Francisco is one of the most visited cities in the country and is undergoing strong economic recovery. We are proud to partner with Frame Ventures to add this iconic address to our network, under the quickly expanding Handwritten Collection—a brand that responds to the desire of travelers seeking one-of-a-kind experiences. We know that Handwritten Collection will resonate both with domestic and international guests in the United States and look forward to debuting the brand’s first address here.”

“Hotel Stratford brings a modern vibe to its historic location at Union Square, fully capturing the spirit of the city and making it a perfect match for the Handwritten Collection brand,” said Chris Lehman, partner at Frame Ventures. “We are equally excited about joining Accor, with its world-renowned reputation and global network. With a new brand and a freshly styled café & bar, we are confident Hotel Stratford will absolutely shine with a new level of hospitality.”

Launched in 2023, the Handwritten Collection brand is a portfolio of addresses resonating with the character of its hosts. Handwritten Collection has built a global footprint of 35+ hotels open and in development. The brand has grown primarily through the conversion of existing independent hotels. The brand’s design ethos offers a tapestry of properties where traditional and modern design elements converge in creativity, ensuring no two addresses are the same. Standards are flexible and each hotel is backed by Accor’s global loyalty, sales and marketing, and distribution capabilities. Handwritten Collection sits in Accor’s Premium, Midscale, and Economy Division, which operates 449 hotels across these segments in the Americas, with an additional 77 hotels currently in the pipeline.