FLORENCE, South Carolina—Raines added the Cambria Charleston Riverview to its management portfolio. This 126-room property adds to Raines’ foothold in the Charleston market as the company’s seventh hotel in the area and kicks off its partnership with the hotel’s owner, RREAF Holdings.

“For a variety of reasons, we’ve decided to partner with Raines on this property,” said Kip Sowden, chairman and CEO of RREAF Holdings. “The Raines team sets itself apart with its deep understanding of the Charleston market, the personalized approach of its leadership, and strong ties to the local community. We’re looking forward to witnessing everything Raines brings to the table.”

The Cambria Charleston Riverview is located three miles from the city’s downtown and near the Ashley River. The hotel offers access to Charleston attractions such as the History District City Market, Waterfront Park, and Folly Beach.

With a design scheme that reflects the downtown Charleston aesthetic, the Cambria Charleston offers a range of amenities, including newly upgraded spaces, WiFi, a fitness center, a sundry shop, an outdoor pool, and spaces for meetings and events. The hotel’s restaurant, Ripley Bar & Grill, is a casual dining spot for guests and locals with a traditional Southern cooking-inspired menu.

Grey Raines, managing partner of Raines, said, “Our extensive experience and presence in Charleston and our experience with Cambria and other lifestyle-branded properties made us an ideal fit to manage this hotel. We look forward to supporting the property and working with the RREAF Holdings’ team to further elevate the guest experience.”

Raines has continued to grow and expand its portfolio in 2024. The Cambria Charleston Riverview marks the third portfolio addition in the past month, following management agreements for Springhill Suites Cheraw in Cheraw, South Carolina, and Hilton Garden Inn University District Greenville in Greenville, North Carolina, in March. Raines concluded 2023 with the launch of Tru by Hilton in North Augusta, South Carolina, and the conversion of Waynesville Inn & Golf Club to Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Waynesville, North Carolina. These milestones followed the acquisition of HP Hotels, the reopening of the Waynesville Inn & Golf Club, and the commemoration of its 35th year in the hospitality industry.