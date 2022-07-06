Rhaglan Hospitality Selects HP Hotels to Manage Two Properties

HOOVER, Alabama—HP Hotels has been chosen by Rhaglan Hospitality to manage its Redmont Hotel Birmingham, Curio Collection by Hilton and St. James Hotel Selma, Tapestry Collection by Hilton properties. Each of the downtown Alabama hotels has recently undergone renovations. HP Hotels CEO Kerry Ranson made the announcement.

“We’re excited to manage these irreplaceable assets for Rhaglan Hospitality. They have been restored to honor and reflect their heritage while providing a unique experience for modern guests,” Ranson said. “These properties also complement our growing portfolio of independent boutique properties.”

“Kerry and the HP Hotels team are a great fit,” said Jim Lewis of Birmingham-based Rhaglan Hospitality real estate development firm, along with his wife, Kelly Rushin Lewis, who share ownership in the properties. “They understand our strategic and lifestyle goals for these wonderful hotels and our commitment to these communities and they also have extensive experience in and knowledge of these markets.”

The Redmont Hotel Birmingham, Curio Collection by Hilton

The 14-story property, including Rooftop, Redmont Hotel Birmingham, is Alabama’s oldest operating hotel named after the city’s Red Mountain. When the hotel opened in 1925, it featured modern accommodations for its time, including private baths, ceiling fans, and chilled water. Its history includes where country singer Hank Williams spent his last night and being owned by an investment group made up of NBA players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Ralph Sampson. The hotel was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

That spirit remains. Following a multimillion-dollar renovation—aided by Alabama Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits and tax incentives from the City of Birmingham—the hotel reopened as part of the Curio Collection by Hilton brand, featuring 120 guestrooms, nearly 3,000 square feet of meeting space, the Harvest Restaurant & Bar, the 2101 Café, and The Roof rooftop lounge. Located in the city center, the hotel is six miles from the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and a short walk from the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

St. James Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Following a property development, renovation, and new construction undertaken by Rhaglan Hospitality, the 55-room St. James Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, opened in January 2021 in Selma, Alabama’s downtown historic district. Sitting adjacent to the Edmund Pettus Bridge and the Alabama River, the main building of the hotel was constructed in 1836. It is the only riverfront pre-Civil War-era hotel still in existence.

From the original oil paintings in the guestrooms to the period antiques in the common areas to the brick courtyard, St. James has been redesigned to retain the history of the property while incorporating contemporary design elements throughout. The hotel has the Sterling Restaurant & Bar and has pre-and-post-Civil War history, as well as Civil Rights history, in downtown Selma.