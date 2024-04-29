ATLANTA—Valor Hospitality Partners expanded its North American portfolio through a recent management acquisition with DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Huntsville South in Huntsville, Alabama. With hotel management experience in the southeastern region of the United States, Valor will implement strategies and operations aimed at driving revenue growth and guest satisfaction in this new location.

The move marks Valor’s continued commitment to expanding its footprint in the southeast with a total of five properties in the state of Alabama alone—including The Lodge at Gulf State Park and Hotel Indigo Orange Beach, and 106 Jefferson in Huntsville and The Valley Hotel in Homewood, both from the Curio Collection by Hilton.

This transition occurs as the property undergoes a renovation process involving updates to the external building design and re-modeling projects involving landscaping alongside courtyard and pool improvements—all set to be completed in time for the summer travel season. Following the external refresh, interior renovations will commence, providing improvements for guestrooms and shared spaces including the property’s on-site restaurant, indoor fitness center, and more.

“We are inspired by the southern charm and traditional hospitality that is so unique to the South. During this transition, Valor is dedicated to maintaining the generosity and warmth of this cultural tradition while serving guests and the local Huntsville community” said Craig Strickler, president of the Americas for Valor Hospitality.

Advertisement

Located off Memorial Parkway, DoubleTree Huntsville sits five miles out of the downtown area with access to the area’s U.S. Rocket and Space Center and local entertainment and shopping hubs. The 149-room property holds 4,239 square feet of total event space composed of five meeting rooms.

Among other amenities including an outdoor pool and 24-hour fitness center, the space also boasts Bistro 6K, its restaurant and full bar—also set to undergo a refresh—which offers guests access to comfort food available for dine-in and room service options.