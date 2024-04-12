Aligned Hospitality Management Adds The M Solvang to Portfolio

PHOENIX, Arizona—Aligned Hospitality Management continued its growth by adding The M Solvang to its portfolio. This marks the company’s 25th property and its inaugural venture into the diverse California market.

In recent years, Aligned Hospitality Management’s expansion has been marked by acquisitions and diversification into new markets. The M Solvang joins a lineup of boutique properties in Aligned’s portfolio, including The Tuxon in Tucson, Arizona; The Alice in Tucson, Arizona; and The Sedona Collection in Sedona, Arizona.

With 24 rooms and suites, The M Solvang offers guests a retreat in Santa Barbara wine country. Visitors are invited to explore the town of Solvang, the largest town in the Santa Ynez Valley, known for its mix of amenities with a Danish ambiance and ‘hygge’ charm.

The M Solvang has a history dating back to its inception in 1950 by Mr. and Mrs. Hansen. Originally known as “Solvang Gaard,” the property began its journey as an apartment building before transforming into Solvang’s first motel in 1953. Today, The M Solvang is a boutique hotel with a centralized location.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to announce the inclusion of The M Solvang in our growing portfolio,” said Bryan Tubaugh, founder and CEO of Aligned Hospitality Management. “This represents a significant milestone for us, as we expand our boutique luxury offerings and step into the vibrant California hospitality scene.”