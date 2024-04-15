Kimpton Alton Fisherman’s Wharf Selects Crestline as Manager

FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC announced it has been selected to manage the 248-guestroom Kimpton Alton Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, California. The hotel offers guests a different perspective on comfort with an atmosphere that complements the area. The Living Room has furnishings rooted in the 1970s San Francisco counterculture movement. The Kimpton Alton Hotel is home to ABACÁ, which serves Filipino-Californian cuisine.

“The Kimpton Alton Hotel is truly a one-of-a-kind hotel that uniquely embraces the character and charm of this iconic neighborhood while creating a contemporary and personalized guest experience,” said James Carroll, president and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “We look forward to adding Crestline’s signature guest service to the many amenities and attributes of this beautiful hotel.”

Each of the hotel’s guestrooms and suites is appointed with a palette of colors, sculptural light fixtures, and patterns that frame views of San Francisco Bay. Along with marble accents and bronze fixtures, guests will find the Kimpton standards: in-room yoga mats, robes, and Frette linens. For special events and meetings, the hotel’s nearly 1,000 square feet of meeting space includes a skylight, menus, and a staff for each event.

The hotel has loaner bikes, resident DJs, a selection of records to peruse and play on in-room Victrola record players, retro board games, samplings from local outlets, and an evening Kimpton Social. In addition, guests may arrange in-room spa services, bring their pets, and request valet parking.