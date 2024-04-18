BOSTON, Massachusetts—Maverick Hotels and Restaurants announced that it has added The York Beach Surf Club and The Sea Latch Inn, both located in York Beach, Maine, to its portfolio of properties managed. The announcement was made by Robin Kirk, president of Maverick Hotels and Restaurants.

The York Beach Surf Club is York’s newly renovated full-service oceanfront resort and hotel. Among the 52 rooms, choices include king or double queen with two- and three-bedroom bungalow accommodations. Each room has either lighthouse, oceanfront, resort pool, or garden views. Other rooms include floor-to-ceiling windows, custom furnishings, 300-thread count plush European Style Duvets, Egyptian Cotton Linens, 52” flat screen smart televisions, WiFi, multiple USB ports and power outlets, personal safes, and a vanity with counter space. YBSC is a pet-friendly place, with rooms assigned for dogs and their families. Dining and cocktail options include Daybreaker Coffee Co., Pineapple Café, and a poolside bar. A flagship food truck, the Rolling Pearl, is also open on weekends and for events with oceanfront cocktail service and snacks. Guests that venture later in the evening can also enjoy a late-night menu in the café.

The Sea Latch Inn is located in York Beach, situated on a beach location for surfing, sunbathing, or enjoying the sounds of the sea. With over two acres of resort grounds with over 60 rooms and 20 hotel suites and cottages, the Sea Latch offers a value proposition for travelers seeking an on-beach experience.

“The Maverick team is delighted to add these two wonderful Maine hotels to our portfolio of ocean-front resorts,” said Kirk. “Looking forward, our plan is to position them as best-in-class and build on the strong base of guests who already view them as their preferred destination for a short or extended stay.”

“We are excited to work with Maverick to facilitate the best possible guest experience in our family hotels here in York,” said Taylor Perkins, partner, The Surf Company. “They bring a knowledgeable team and incredible staff that we know will give our properties the extra bit of excellence that aligns with our goals with both of these wonderful assets. We look forward to a long and fortuitous relationship with them.”