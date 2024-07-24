InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Partners With Timeshifter

LONDON, England—InterContinental Hotels & Resorts announced a partnership with Timeshifter, an app based on the latest circadian science that devises personalized jetlag mitigation plans to help travelers manage the causes and symptoms of jetlag. InterContinental is introducing a range of “Intentional Flexibility” initiatives, designed to support guests in navigating their day-to-day travel.

Timeshifter plans are based on guests’ chronotypes, normal sleep patterns, itineraries, and personal preferences, resulting in a personalized solution specific to each trip, whether a business trip or a more complex multi-city trip.

Timeshifter is part of the InterContinental guest experience. Access to the app is complemented by a new guestrooms concept, designed in partnership with neuroscience-based designer Isabelle Sjövall, and a menu of dishes to counter the body’s natural response to travel, which aims to tackle travel fatigue. These new initiatives are being introduced to ensure guests are reenergized when staying at one of over 220 InterContinental properties worldwide.

Tom Rowntree, vice president of Luxury & Lifestyle brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts said, “Our partnership with Timeshifter is about putting the right technology in the hands of our guests so they can seamlessly shift through their day-to-day. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge solutions like Timeshifter, we’re not only addressing the common challenges faced by travelers but also redefining the entire guest experience. The technology embodies InterContinental’s relentless commitment to delivering unparalleled service by adjusting to the evolving needs of luxury travelers.”

A range of scientifically backed dishes designed to combat energy slumps and boost vitality are also being introduced to all-day dining menus at properties around the world. These dishes are designed to include ingredients with properties to counter the body’s natural fatigue response to travel.

InterContinental is making guestrooms more versatile, working in collaboration with neuroscience-based designer, Isabelle Sjövall. This design direction recognizes elements that influence the way guests respond to their environment, such as tones, textures, and lighting, as well as connection to nature and biophilia. The goal is to help guests find restoration and rest within guestrooms.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is one of six brands within IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio.