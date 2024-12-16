GREENVILLE, South Carolina—Hotel Hartness is proud to announce the promotion of Gianna Smutzki to Executive Chef. Smutzki, who has been an integral part of the Patterson Kitchen + Bar’s culinary team since its 2023 opening, previously served as Chef de Cuisine and has more than 12 years of experience in fine dining, with expertise in French cuisine, seafood, and plant-based dishes.

“Chef Smutzki’s passion for culinary excellence and her innovative approach to cooking truly embody the spirit of Hotel Hartness,” said Albert Mertz, General Manager of Hotel Hartness. “We are thrilled to see her step into the role of Executive Chef, where she will continue to elevate the property’s guest experience and showcase the incredible local flavors that our patrons enjoy.”

In her new role as Executive Chef, Smutzki will oversee culinary programming across the hotel, including Patterson Kitchen + Bar, The Captain, and over 16,000 square feet of dedicated event space. She will continue to work closely with the on-site Hartness farm, sourcing fresh, local produce to craft seasonal menus that reflect her passion for sustainability and innovation.

Smutzki will also collaborate with the culinary team, including Chef de Cuisine Veronica Rodriguez, to ensure that Patterson Kitchen + Bar remains a premier destination for fine dining in the Upstate, offering a variety of weekly specials, including a chef’s vegan special.

“Being part of the Hotel Hartness team and working with local farms has allowed me to connect more deeply with my cooking and with the guests we serve,” Smutzki says. “I’m excited to continue enhancing our culinary offerings with dishes that inspire and delight our guests.”Formerly a family home located in the award-winning Hartness community and nestled next to a 180-acre nature preserve, Hotel Hartness offers a tranquil natural retreat near downtown Greenville. The property stands out in the Upstate as a destination for luxurious accommodations, fine dining, and resort-style amenities.