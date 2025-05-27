Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Unveils New Gaming, Dining and Bar Experiences

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey—Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has debuted a series of new gaming, dining, and bar experiences. The new gaming floor spans 25,000 square feet and includes 51 tables, five private gaming salons, a dedicated Asian gaming space, as well as a high-limit gaming area and private bar. Guests can play Pai Gow Poker and Tiles, and a variety of Baccarat games. The resort also introduced Noodles, a Pan-Asian dining destination, along with the reimagined B Bar, the centerpiece of the casino floor.

“With these best-in-class offerings and amenities, we are once again redefining the pinnacle of high-end gaming in Atlantic City,” said Niklas Rytterstrom, President and COO of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. “Every detail of the experience has been thoughtfully curated to ensure our guests feel welcomed, celebrated, and immersed in unparalleled experiences.”

Asian Influences Inspire Luxurious Gaming Floor Design

Led by the design firm KNA Design, Borgata’s expanded Asian gaming floor has vibrant interiors and contemporary touches that were inspired by a fusion of Asian traditions. The color palette merges reds and golds with earthy taupe, ivory, and grey tones.

“From lucky colors and patterns, symbolic imagery for good fortune and refined woodworking and craftsmanship, our design team took every element into consideration in delivering on the splendor our guests have come to expect,” Rytterstrom said.

Highlights include:

High-limit Gaming and Bar. A high-limit gaming space provides five private salons designed for exclusivity and personalization. Borgata’s new high-limit bar offers rare liquors from around the world, including Shibui 23 and Yamazaki 18.

Multilingual Host Team. A team of multilingual Borgata hosts who speak Chinese (Mandarin, Cantonese), Vietnamese, and Korean, among other languages, provides service from the moment of arrival to the time of departure.

Enhanced Gaming Experiences. Borgata has introduced two new amenities: electronic credit provides guests the ability to redeem funds directly at the table for an uninterrupted gaming experience; wireless device charging at the gaming tables ensures guests never have to worry about where they will plug in next.

Beloved Noodles Finds East Coast Home

Borgata’s transformed Asian gaming space includes the introduction of Noodles, a dining concept from Bellagio in Las Vegas. Like its acclaimed counterpart, Noodles at Borgata offers a culinary journey through Asia and offers house-made noodles, BBQ, seafood, dim sum, and vegetable dishes. The space’s design draws inspiration from the symbolic meaning of noodles, longevity and prosperity. The entryway is adorned with large antique rice wine jars from the Qing Dynasty. Dining tables highlight the craftsmanship of traditional Asian woodworking, while the eight-seat casual bar reflects the significance of the number eight in Asian culture as a symbol of luck and prosperity.

B Bar Redefines Central Elegance

Borgata also unveiled its redesigned signature B Bar. The round bar serves as a central hub where guests can catch a game on big screens, listen to music, enjoy handcrafted Asian-inspired cocktails such as the Luminous Lemonade and Lychee Kiss, or test their luck at video poker.